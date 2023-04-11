The Napa County Historical Society will host a lecture about "lost" Napa neighborhood Shipyard Acres on April 20.
Jennifer Huffman of the Napa Valley Register joins the group "to present her research on Shipyard Acres, culminating her own discoveries with the work of Shirley Fore, including photographs, archives, and personal stories of what it was like to live at Shipyard Acres during the 1940s. Although not much remains of the Shipyard Acres community today, it is an important part of Napa’s history that should not be forgotten."
This hybrid lecture will be held both in person at the Napa Valley Yacht Club, and offered virtually via Zoom, on April 20, 7 to 8 p.m. Ticket sales close April 20 at 3:30 p.m. Tickets $10 and $20.
Info: napahistory.org, 707-224-1739
