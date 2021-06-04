Napa's Materra winery continues steady growth

Materra winery keeps successfully asking for permission to grow some more and the Napa County Planning Commission doesn’t seem to mind the repeat visits.

Owner Brian Cunat approached the commission Wednesday with his third growth request since 2015. Commissioner Dave Whitmer praised him for avoiding violations, rather than growing and later asking the county for forgiveness.

“What we’re hearing this morning is from someone who cares very deeply about being in compliance, staying in compliance,” he said.

Materra winery is located at 4326 Big Ranch Road, near Oak Knoll Avenue. That is about a mile northeast of the city of Napa.

It won approval to increase annual wine production from 110,000 gallons to 150,000 gallons, add 12,610 square feet to its 28,604-square-foot French Country-style winery building and increase annual visitation from 2,036 to 2,868.

“This is something that is the natural outgrowth of a successful wine business,” consultant George Monteverdi said on behalf of the winery.

Cunat, a Midwest native, and his wife Miki bought the 50 acres along the Napa River in 2007.