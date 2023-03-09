The city of Napa and the Napa County Flood Control and Water Conservation District are planning to close the flood gates located on McKinstry Street on Thursday and keep those gates closed until the middle of next week as a powerful atmospheric river system brings storms to much of California.

To prepare for closing the gates, the Oxbow Commons Park is now closed, and on-street parking along McKinstry Street isn’t being allowed, according to a city news release Thursday morning. The gates were previously closed twice in January, covering six total days, during a period of two weeks with heavy rain.

An emergency proclamation last week from California Gov. Gavin Newsom was expanded Wednesday to cover 21 more counties — beyond the original 13 — including Napa.

The storm will bring strong winds and flooding concerns along with heavy rains, according to the National Weather Service.

