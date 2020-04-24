Napa's nakedwines.com announces $5 million venture to support independent winemakers amid pandemic

“There are a handful of other little channels that will move a few cases here and there, but there’s nothing else available like this,” he said. Boutique wineries have often turned to restaurants, food and wine festivals or even sometimes airlines, which can sell glasses on first class, both to promote their labels and for supplemental sales, according to Groom – all options now unavailable.

Groom previously headed winemaking operation at the Australian producer Penfold’s (now owned by Treasury Wine Estates) and at Jim Beam’s Beam Wine Estates. The further he moved into the corporate world, he said, the farther away he found himself from the actual hands-on side of winemaking that had attracted him to the business in the first place.

He left Beam Wine Estates in the early 2000s and began his own label, Groom Wines, shortly after. Groom experienced firsthand the struggle and cost of sustaining independent production, he said: it was what he loved to do, but it wasn’t paying the bills.