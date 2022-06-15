Napa's New Tech grads take to the field

Wearing vivid grape colored caps and gowns, 94 students of New Tech High School's class of 2022 flipped their tassels and tossed their caps at the school’s graduation ceremony Tuesday night.

Several hundred spectators, including proud moms and dads, streamed into the evening commencement, held at Memorial Stadium on Menlo Avenue. It was the fourth and final NVUSD graduation of the day. Napa Valley Independent Studies and Valley Oak High School graduated in the same stadium that morning, and American Canyon High School graduated its class of 2022 at its own stadium that afternoon.

As the New Tech seniors lined up to process onto the field, students reflected back on their high school experience.

“All of my senior year was amazing,” said Catherine Vega, 17.

However, “I’m excited to be done with (13 years) of school. Now I get to focus on what I want to do in life,” such as travel the world.

Travel aside, in the fall, Vega will start college at Napa Valley College. “I’m not straying far, but my goal is to transfer to NYU,” she said.

Quinn Salenfriend had three special pins attached to his New Tech graduation gown. One for student of the month, one called the Lamp of Knowledge (for his GPA) and finally, an “excellence” pin. Salenfriend also wore a medallion for being named student of the year.

He was ready to move on from high school, Salenfriend admitted. The graduate will attend UC Santa Cruz in the fall and study biology.

“It’s a good program and a great location,” the senior said. “I like the beach.”

What’s he going to be doing this summer? Work at Trader Joe’s “and try and goof off and party as much as possible,” he said with a smile.

James Lopez described graduation as the beginning of “a new chapter in our lives.”

This summer, “I’m going to get a job and prepare for college,” said Lopez. He’s attending Sacramento State and has already been assigned dorm housing, which he hasn’t seen in person yet. But, “I’m confident,” he will like it, said Lopez.

Senior Ryan Jones said the best part of his New Tech experience was that “I met a lot of great people and friends.” To keep his educational momentum going, he’s not waiting to start college in the fall, said Jones. He plans to take summer classes at Napa Valley College.

His advice to the juniors who are about to become seniors? “Perseverance is what’s going to get you through your last year of high school.” And remember, “There’s a brighter future ahead.”

New Tech senior Skye Engel, waiting in line for the procession onto the field, said he was nervous.

“It’s finally over,” he said. “I’m going off to the real world.” It reminded him of that Dr. Seuss book “Oh The Places You’ll Go,” said the graduate. And where will Engel go? First to Napa Valley College and then transfer to a UC, he said.

Leah Condon, one of the six valedictorians at New Tech, explained how she became one of the top students at the central Napa high school.

“Hard work, dedication and passion about your classes,” said Condon. Even though she excelled academically, part of her doesn’t feel ready to leave high school, she said. At the same time, she’s also excited to start at UC Davis this fall. “I feel like it will be good for me.”

Senior Angelo Baracco called graduation “our first real step into adulthood. It’s terrifying but in the best way.”

His favorite part of high school was the people he met. “I made friends I’ll carry into adulthood.”

In addition to New Tech Principal Susan Miller, a number of students were chosen to address the crowd.

“This year has been challenging,” said Kennedy Ervin, who was selected as senior speaker.

“I’m terrified of the future," the speaker admitted. “The world can be cruel. There is terrible injustice and violence happening every day.”

“It can feel easier to give up,” she said. “However, we must persevere. There is too much love to live in fear. We must be hopeful.”

“Keep fighting,” urged Ervin. “We are high school graduates and that is only the beginning.”

One New Tech salutatorian, Jaela LaPolla-James, described the beginning of her high school experience, which was not positive.

“It’s pretty hard being autistic sometimes,” LaPolla-James said. “It’s always been difficult for me to maintain friendships.”

But in her junior year, she transferred to New Tech.

“Learning more about myself combined with the accepting culture of New Tech has made me proud to say that I have made more friends here than ever. And it’s these friends who have made these past few years so special. I’m so grateful for these past two years. I wouldn’t trade them for anything. Thank you, New Tech!”

