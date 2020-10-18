Napa's Nor-Mar building for sale with redevelopment plan

“Most of the serious tenants/players in our local commercial market are ‘owner/users,’ companies that want a downtown location, but are more inclined toward ownership instead of leasing,” he pointed out. “The recent sale of the former Burger Fi is a great example of this.”

The former Burger Fi building, located at 967 First St., was recently sold to John and Nat Komes.

They are proprietors of Flora Springs Winery, Jon Nathaniel Wines and Bodacious Wines.

In September, the Komes’ received a design permit from the city Planning Commission for Lavender Hill, a tropically-themed eatery intended to occupy the two-story waterfront property.

For the 1327 Main St. redevelopment plan, the owners were inspired by the Napa Farmers Market, said Fischer.

“They envisioned a series of smaller 200 to 250-square-foot shops that could be home to the artisans and purveyors that make up the market,” said Fischer.

The idea is to offer a an alley-like feel “with smaller, affordable spaces for the many entrepreneurs that are the core of the Napa Farmers Market and giving them a permanent home next to a compelling core tenant.”