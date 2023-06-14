Kindness is the primary “Eagle Attitude” at Northwood Elementary School, according to its principal Suzanne Flint. On Friday, the school in north Napa showcased that quality with a celebration to show off its “Kindness Path.”

The walkway is the southeast entrance to the campus and leads from Linda Vista Avenue to Northwood’s large playing field. At the entrance sits a large stone labeled “Northwood Kindness Path Est. 2023," followed by a smattering of bushes and trees.

Dotting the gravel along the pathway are palm-sized painted stones — little bright symbols of kindness — in every shade of the rainbow and beyond. Some are washes of color and others have intricate, constellation-like designs. Many are painted with sayings like “Be kind,” “Love you” and the all-encompassing “Hi.”

“We were just talking about some sort of painted rock project,” said Flint, “and the creativity just exploded.”

In conjunction with Aimee Heidenreich, Northwood's art specialist, Flint developed the idea from a stationary garden of painted river rocks to the lively exhibit that exists today. Now, when walking the path to school, if students or others see a rock “that inspires them they can pick it up and say ‘I like this one that says Pride,' or says 'Mondays are awesome,' or 'Sunshine’ … then they can keep it,” she said.

“Every single student, every single staff member, painted at least one rock,” she continued, and now they are working to replenish the path. On Friday, event guests were encouraged to paint a rock before leaving.

Northwood regularly celebrates kindness, with special days and weeks denoted to it, but Flint said school leaders wanted to enshrine the virtue more physically, and creating a path was a perfect way to do so while also engaging the community and encouraging student artwork. She said some students have taken “a lot of rocks” but that they haven't yet had “rock-throwing problems.”

Stella Schallon, Morgan Williams and Natalia Lowgren, fifth-grade leadership students at Northwood, helped unveil the Kindness Path and passed out brochures they had designed.

Morgan was extra keen that attendees pick up a brochure, saying that they were “informative and inspirational.”

Stella was proud of her fellow Northwood painters, emphasizing that “each rock is unique and each student tried very hard to make it original.”

And Natalia held out hope that all “our Northwood neighbors and all of our friends in Napa who come for soccer, baseball or just to play on the weekends will love the path.”

The event was supported financially by the Northwood Parent Faculty Club, the Horn Heart Foundation, and Alaina’s Voice.

Denise Horn of the Horn Heart Foundation spoke briefly, saying that “sometimes we need tangible things to hold onto and to share, and so this is a beautiful way to share kindness.”

Her son Joe graduated from Northwood Elementary but was killed in a car crash a few years later. The path that bisects the Northwood field is named after him, and she is grateful to have remained a member of the Northwood community years later, helping share her son’s compassion and inspiring other young children.

“Happy and kind children make happy and kind adults,” Horn said, earning a number of appreciative murmurs from the gathered parents.

Arik and Hannah Housley of Alaina’s Voice, speaking at the event, emphasized what they called the unity of the Northwood community and its empathy that led to the creation of the Kindness Path. “So thank you for including us,” Hannah Housley told the audience, ”and thank you all, especially the kids, for doing something that is impactful and meaningful, forever.”