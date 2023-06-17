Napa’s Oxbow South project, which would bring 130 residential units and a 170-room hotel to the 6.7-acre area along First Street, across from the Oxbow Public Market, received mixed reviews during a well-attended preliminary review hearing by the city of Napa’s planning commission on Thursday.

The plan isn’t yet being officially reviewed by the city’s planning department — the purpose of the preliminary review was to essentially give guidance to both staff and the developer regarding the design of the project and suggest possible modifications.

Developer Wayne O’Connell noted at the meeting the development team was explicitly there to hear input, feedback and direction from the commission so they can better shape the project before it officially goes back to the city.

“I see development as a journey,” O’Connell said. “We want to bring our plans to you really early to get your initial input because we have a better opportunity to incorporate those into the project plans before the detailed design is fully baked.”

As proposed at the meeting, the residential part of the project, which would be built across 4.33 acres, would include 21 three-story townhouses in three buildings, and 109 condos between four six-story buildings. Ten percent of the housing units would be affordable.

The hotel part of the project would include three five-story buildings and cover about 2.37 acres of the site. It would also include retail space and other amenities.

Overall, the project would also include 362 parking spaces.

There was plenty of pushback at the meeting about the Oxbow South project; several people connected their concerns to how the project would play out in the context of other hotels planned for development in the surrounding area.

An email from a group calling themselves “Napans who love the Oxbow” — signed by Chuck and Felicia Shinnamon, John and Dorothy Salmon, Cass Walker and Kirsten Shinnamon — said that “the magic” of the Oxbow could be lost if the city doesn’t craft an overall plan for the Oxbow.

The letter notes that the incoming hotels could add over 1,100 hotel rooms within the area; it calls on the city to carry out an Environmental Impact Report to address potential traffic, parking, infrastructure, employee housing issues that would be caused by such developments.

Chuck Shinnamon said at the meeting that the Oxbow is “supposed to be distinctly different from downtown,” and that it currently works for both visitors and locals.

“We just think this is the wrong project in the wrong spot,” Shinnamon said. “It feels like we’re killing the golden goose.”

John Salmon said that Napa deserves better than the project as it currently stands. He called on a parking study to be done, noting that the development likely needs a parking structure.

“This is a very important part of Napa, and it needs a community solution,” Salmon said.

But some at the meeting gave praise to the project, including commissioner Gordon Huether.

Huether said he’d previously heard comments about buildings being too tall when the Archer and Andaz hotels were being proposed, and those now-built hotels have added much to downtown Napa’s vibrancy. He added that he thought, in general, the Oxbow project would likely bring more of that.

He also said he welcomed tourists with open arms, given that Napa’s become a tourism-based economy.

“Tourists are not evil, hotels are not bad,” Huether said.

Huether also praised the affordable housing component — though he acknowledged it wasn’t enough — and noted the other hotel projects in the area would also be bringing housing.

Commissioner Ricky Hurtado also mostly spoke positively about the project. He noted that the project would represent a big change, and he had several concerns, but he’s happy with the housing component.

“To me as a younger Napan, in general, this does meet the need of our community and really sets a precedent for other hotels that want to come into town,” Hurtado said.

Commission chair Bob Massaro — the final planning commissioner present at the meeting — brought up concerns about the environmental impact of the project, and echoed concerns about traffic in the area and available parking. He said he was uncomfortable with the number of parking spaces that are going to be offered by the project, particularly with other hotels coming into the area.

Furthermore, hotel employees, Massaro said, will likely compound the parking situation because they likely won’t be able to afford to live in Napa. He also said he felt the project buildings are too big.

O’Connell said near the end of the meeting that the development team would be looking at all the points that were made, and that the team would be going back to study possibilities for affordable housing.

“I appreciate this feedback,” O’Connell said. “We’re going to look at it, we’re going to look at all of your suggestions and points that you’ve made.”

