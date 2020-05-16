Napa's Parks and Recreation Department would be hit hard by budget cutting

Anyone who has enjoyed a picnic at Kennedy Park, hit the links at the Napa Golf Course, dropped off your kids at a youth summer camp or joined an adult sports league, has done so thanks to the work of Napa’s Parks and Recreation Services Department.
John Coates, Napa’s director of Parks and Recreation Services, says the current coronavirus crisis makes the “strongest possible case” for the essential nature of public land and open space.
“You see people flooding to park land for mental, physical and social relief. And with that comes a really strong responsibility to continue to be great stewards of those spaces,” Coates said.
Yet the Parks and Recreation Services Department could be dissolved as part of the city’s plan to balance the projected $20 million shortfall in the upcoming fiscal year budget caused by the coronavirus.
The plan includes the lay-off of 39 employees, 16 of whom would come from Parks and Recreation, and a hiring freeze for 31 vacancies, three of which would be from Parks and Recreation, according to Coates.
City Manager Steve Potter and Finance Director Bret Prebula proposed an amended budget to City Council on May 5 under which the department’s staff would effectively be cut in half and its functions would be split, the Parks Division reporting to Public Works and the Recreation Division reporting to Community Development.
Established in 1986, the agency oversees 55 neighborhood parks, 32 miles of trails and 881 total acres. Partnering with local service providers, it runs over 200 programs for children, adults and seniors during any given season. It also oversees the execution of the Napa Lighted Arts Festival and displays at city roundabouts and the senior center, and it protects an estimated 50,000 trees across the city.
“Parks are critical to people, and they help define community,” Coates said. “I’ve done research on what defines quality of life, and its things like parks, trails, greenways and green infrastructure. Reasons that people want to be part of a community are driven by the relief they can find in public space.”
Importance aside, the agency’s long been under-resourced, Coates said. Despite robust open space, the city lacks basic amenities like sporting fields, tennis courts and adequate restrooms or picnic tables, according to Coates.
His 38-employee department is responsible for overseeing more than 11 acres per 1,000 people, about one acre more than the average agency across the United States according to a National Park and Recreation Association survey. Running the numbers, he says, shows Napa’s park department should staff 65 workers in order to meet the nationwide average.
David Youdell, a park supervisor who has been with the agency since 2018, says he oversees a team of three workers who are in charge of maintenance and upkeep for 33 parks in north Napa.
“It’s already incredibly hard to give an individual park the attention it needs. We’re able to stay on top of mowing, edging and trash duties, but to go above and beyond to make improvements is difficult with the staffing levels we have,” he said.
As a 41-year veteran in parks and recreation departments around the country, Coates says it’s always been difficult for these agencies to “establish relevance” and compete for funding from local governments.
He attributes much of that to the challenge of creating quantifiable metrics to show what the department achieves using the resources it’s been given. He compares it to Public Works, which can cite street quality indices and miles of storm drains laid or public safety which can point to response times.
“The challenge has been its not output, but the impact that recreation has. How do you change someone’s life? It’s hard to put your hands around those types of impact,” Coates said.
‘Shelter-in-place’ mandates hollowed out the city’s expected revenues from two of its largest income streams — sales and hotel taxes — requiring stringent cost-cutting measures across every local agency to account for the dramatic financial losses, Potter and Prebula both said.
According to the fiscal year 2020/2021 budget originally adopted last summer, wages and benefits for city staff make up the largest category of expenditures.
Therefore, when thinking about how to achieve dramatic cost-cutting goals, staffing almost certainly has to be a part of that conversation, Potter said May 5, adding these were all “very difficult” discussions.
Potter announced he’d cut his own salary by 5%, opted out of his deserved raise at the end of this year and forewent his monthly car and phone stipend on April 21. Department heads soon followed suit, also volunteering to take a 5% pay cut and foregoing the expected cost of living adjustment later this year.
But further ongoing cost-cutting measures are still needed, Prebula said, projecting that the proposed elimination of 70 total staff positions would lead to nearly $8.6 million in savings.
Suggested dissolution of a standalone parks department fired up many residents, leading to a change.org petition with nearly 4,500 signatures and a number of employees who spoke out at last Tuesday’s meeting.
“I am encouraged and comforted to see how many citizens are speaking up, saying how relevant parks are to them,” Coates said of the response.
Coates arrived to the Napa Parks and Recreation Services Department in 2014, and during his tenure he’s worked to build a culture of inclusivity, collaboration and expertise.
“I’ve been blessed with having the opportunity to surround myself with some of the most dedicated and committed professionals I’ve ever worked with, and that took time to build,” Coates said of the work it took to create this kind of environment. “People love working in this organization, and they love serving the community.”
Youdell agrees, calling the department “one of the most close-knit teams I’ve ever worked with.” He said co-workers socialize outside of shifts and genuinely care about one another, adding this ethos translates to a more productive workplace.
Coates has also prioritized creating partnerships and building out a volunteer base to reduce the department’s reliance on the city’s General Fund, an initiative that could ultimately pave the way for the future of work for whatever’s left of the department should the proposed layoffs happen.
Many recreation programs like summer camps, sports leagues and art classes are conducted in collaboration with other service providers. Parks and Recreation serves as the “marketing and development arm,” while the contractor executes the programming and the two split revenues.
Coates sees this as a possible path forward that could ensure continuity of services. “That would be the new frontier, if you will, on how we would attempt to try and continue to ensure needs are met in the community. While we wouldn’t have the staff to do it ourselves, we might be able to connect resources to the need,” he said, though he cautioned there’s “no guarantee we’ll find or be successful in getting those partners.”
Volunteer opportunities like Friends of the Park could provide a model by which residents could help make up for some of the void left behind by salaried city employees in things like mowing and trash pickup.
This year marks the last for Coates. He had planned on retiring in 2021, but the arrival of COVID-19 accelerated his transition to spending more time with family, he says. He intends to help transition the department he’s led for the last six-and-a-half years into its next phase before officially leaving office on August 1.
“I’ve made the decision to accept the fact that 41 years is a pretty noble effort of serving the public, and it just seems like the right time for me,” Coates said.
A final budget won’t be voted on until the City Council meeting on June 2. Members have asked staff to continue to talk about how to avoid such significant layoffs.
You may reach Carly Graf at cgraf@napanews.com; 713-817-4692; or via Twitter @carlykgraf.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.