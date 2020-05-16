Napa's Parks and Recreation Department would be hit hard by budget cutting

“I’ve been blessed with having the opportunity to surround myself with some of the most dedicated and committed professionals I’ve ever worked with, and that took time to build,” Coates said of the work it took to create this kind of environment. “People love working in this organization, and they love serving the community.”

Youdell agrees, calling the department “one of the most close-knit teams I’ve ever worked with.” He said co-workers socialize outside of shifts and genuinely care about one another, adding this ethos translates to a more productive workplace.

Coates has also prioritized creating partnerships and building out a volunteer base to reduce the department’s reliance on the city’s General Fund, an initiative that could ultimately pave the way for the future of work for whatever’s left of the department should the proposed layoffs happen.

Many recreation programs like summer camps, sports leagues and art classes are conducted in collaboration with other service providers. Parks and Recreation serves as the “marketing and development arm,” while the contractor executes the programming and the two split revenues.