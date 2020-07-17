Napa's Planning Commission declines to recommend Oxbow hotel project

Additionally, Painter wondered if the hotel would be viable economically. "I need more assurances that this is a project that is actually going to get built.”

Several Napa residents spoke against the project, mostly for not providing employee housing and removing mature trees from the area.

Joelle Gallagher, representing the Napa Housing Coalition, said “we are really concerned that we seem to continue to hope that a solution will arrive that addresses the housing impacts created by these seemingly small projects.

"The applicant said housing would be addressed. Unfortunately there is no discussion as to how the applicant proposes to resolve employee housing issues. Where are folks going to live? It’s highly unlikely that most will live in Napa. This hotel should not be approved until the developers present a proposal to address the significant housing impacts they create,” Gallagher said.

Sharon Macklin, chair of board of directors at Napa nonprofit Puertas Abiertas, also questioned the housing plan.

“I hope that developers who have a commitment to the city would want to provide housing for people making beds and doing landscaping and working in the restaurants,” she said.