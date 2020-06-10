Napa's Queen of the Valley and its RNs agree on new contract

Registered nurses and Queen of the Valley Medical Center have agreed to a new contract.
RNs will get a 9% pay increase and staffing protections, in addition to education and training, health and welfare and other benefits.
The nurses first voted to join the California Nurses Association (CNA) in April 2013, but it took more than three years come to agree on a contract in 2016.
“Nurses are thrilled to have won this strong new contract,” said MaryLou Bahn, RN. “We are especially proud to have done our ratification vote virtually, for the first time ever. This contract will go a long way to protect patients in this community for years to come,” she said.
“Throughout this process, we have been committed to ensuring an exceptional workplace experience for our nurses and all of our caregivers,” said a June 5 memo from Larry Coomes, Queen of the Valley’s chief executive and Victoria Keliihoomalu, human resources manager.
“The agreement includes competitive wages and benefits, professional growth opportunities, and ensures a safe and respectful work environment,” the memo stated.
Nurses had been negotiating the new contract since last summer, said a news release from the CNA. However, both sides agreed to pause negotiations for a few months to focus on the coronavirus pandemic. Bargaining resumed a few weeks ago.
Nurses overwhelmingly voted ‘yes’ on the three-year contract in the first-ever virtual ratification vote.
In terms of staffing, the CNA reports that nurses won strengthened language around patient acuity — level of illness or injury — which would impact the number of nurses assigned to each patient.
To address workplace violence protection, bedside nurses and management will now meet regularly to address the issue of violence in Queen of the Valley hospital units.
The hospital will be held accountable for CalOSHA regulations, including a unit-specific prevention plan, improved education and training, and signage to promote zero tolerance for violence, the release stated.
Regarding health and welfare benefits, RNs will keep their current PPO health insurance plan, and the cost for this plan will remain locked until 2022. Other plans will have cost increases capped at 10% a year on a “blended average” basis, according to the Queen.
To ensure the Queen of the Valley community has the most skilled nurses, the new contract has expanded paid education leave to include online education, increased tuition reimbursement from $1,000 per year to $5,250 for full-time nurses and $2,625 for part-time nurses.
The contract also features expanded eligibility for an annual $500 certification bonus.
To help the hospital recruit and retain qualified nurses, nurses will receive a minimum 9% wage increase, plus step increases if applicable over the term of the three-year contract, as well as significant improvements to standby pay and differentials, the union release stated.
“We are grateful that the negotiations are behind us and we want to acknowledge and thank all the team members from Queen of the Valley and CNA who worked together to ensure a fair and equitable contract,” said the Queen memo.
“Together, we will continue to carry out our mission of providing safe, compassionate care each and every day.”
