Napa's Queen of the Valley and its RNs agree on new contract

Nurses had been negotiating the new contract since last summer, said a news release from the CNA. However, both sides agreed to pause negotiations for a few months to focus on the coronavirus pandemic. Bargaining resumed a few weeks ago.

Nurses overwhelmingly voted ‘yes’ on the three-year contract in the first-ever virtual ratification vote.

In terms of staffing, the CNA reports that nurses won strengthened language around patient acuity — level of illness or injury — which would impact the number of nurses assigned to each patient.

To address workplace violence protection, bedside nurses and management will now meet regularly to address the issue of violence in Queen of the Valley hospital units.

The hospital will be held accountable for CalOSHA regulations, including a unit-specific prevention plan, improved education and training, and signage to promote zero tolerance for violence, the release stated.

Regarding health and welfare benefits, RNs will keep their current PPO health insurance plan, and the cost for this plan will remain locked until 2022. Other plans will have cost increases capped at 10% a year on a “blended average” basis, according to the Queen.