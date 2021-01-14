 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa's Queen of the Valley CEO to step down; replacement sought
alert top story
Health Care

Napa's Queen of the Valley CEO to step down; replacement sought

{{featured_button_text}}
Larry Coomes

Larry Coomes, chief executive officer at Queen of the Valley Medical Center, will step down in March. He plans to move back to Florida to be closer to his elderly parents. 

 Register file photo

The head of Napa’s Queen of the Valley Medical Center, Larry Coomes, will leave his position in early March, he announced Wednesday to hospital employees. 

He has been CEO since 2017, when he took over for Walt Mickens. Coomes first joined the Queen in 2015 as chief operating officer.

Coomes and his family came to Napa from Florida where his elderly parents still live.

“Being away from them and our other friends and relatives over the past five years has grown increasingly difficult,” he wrote in an email to employees. “The gravitational forces pulling us back to Florida are too strong to ignore any longer.”

The stresses associated with COVID-19 seem to have played a role in that decision.

“The past year has strongly reinforced the importance of family and friends — this holiday season served to put a huge exclamation point on it for me — the importance of being close to family and friends,” wrote Coomes.

The Queen's parent company Providence St. Joseph Health will conduct an executive search for his replacement, said a spokesperson for the system.

Coomes was a top executive at the Queen during tumultuous times.

Three unions — one for nurses, one for healthcare workers and one for engineers — sought recognition under his tenure. Negotiations between the Queen and the nurse and healthcare worker unions were prolonged and contentious. Workers held strikes and pickets.

In 2019 came a surprise decision from the California Department of Justice that denied a proposed partnership between St. Joseph Health System and  Adventist Health System/West.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In 2020, anticipating a surge of patients suffering from COVID-19, the Queen temporarily halted certain surgeries and procedures.

At the same time, during Coomes’ five years as an executive in Napa, the Queen’s then-parent company, St. Joseph Health, merged with Providence Health & Services, becoming part of a much bigger organization.

Coomes noted that under his watch the hospital achieved many designations and accreditations, was ranked in the Top 250 hospitals in America two years in a row, received A ratings and “made significant improvement across all aspects of clinical quality, patient care, and operational excellence,” Coomes said in an email.

The Queen also opened an urgent care center, located in the River Park Shopping Center.

“I am so proud of everything we have accomplished (and) I will leave you knowing that the Queen is a better place thanks to the incredible work we have done."

Via the Queen’s foundation and donors, “we have invested millions of dollars in new programs and technologies for the community,” he said.

“The Queen will always occupy a special place in my heart.” 

Watch now: Vaccine Rollout Struggles Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases

Photos: Happy Tails: Photos of Napa County's most-loved pets, January 2021

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News