Napa's Queen of the Valley CEO to step down; replacement sought

At the same time, during Coomes’ five years as an executive in Napa, the Queen’s then-parent company, St. Joseph Health, merged with Providence Health & Services, becoming part of a much bigger organization.

Coomes noted that under his watch the hospital achieved many designations and accreditations, was ranked in the Top 250 hospitals in America two years in a row, received A ratings and “made significant improvement across all aspects of clinical quality, patient care, and operational excellence,” Coomes said in an email.

The Queen also opened an urgent care center, located in the River Park Shopping Center.

“I am so proud of everything we have accomplished (and) I will leave you knowing that the Queen is a better place thanks to the incredible work we have done."

Via the Queen’s foundation and donors, “we have invested millions of dollars in new programs and technologies for the community,” he said.