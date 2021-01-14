Napa's Queen of the Valley CEO to step down; replacement sought

The head of Napa’s Queen of the Valley Medical Center, Larry Coomes, will leave his position in early March, he announced Wednesday to hospital employees.
He has been CEO since 2017, when he took over for Walt Mickens. Coomes first joined the Queen in 2015 as chief operating officer.
Coomes and his family came to Napa from Florida where his elderly parents still live.
“Being away from them and our other friends and relatives over the past five years has grown increasingly difficult,” he wrote in an email to employees. “The gravitational forces pulling us back to Florida are too strong to ignore any longer.”
The stresses associated with COVID-19 seem to have played a role in that decision.
“The past year has strongly reinforced the importance of family and friends — this holiday season served to put a huge exclamation point on it for me — the importance of being close to family and friends,” wrote Coomes.
The Queen's parent company Providence St. Joseph Health will conduct an executive search for his replacement, said a spokesperson for the system.
Coomes was a top executive at the Queen during tumultuous times.
Three unions — one for nurses, one for healthcare workers and one for engineers — sought recognition under his tenure. Negotiations between the Queen and the nurse and healthcare worker unions were prolonged and contentious. Workers held strikes and pickets.
In 2019 came a surprise decision from the California Department of Justice that denied a proposed partnership between St. Joseph Health System and Adventist Health System/West.
In 2020, anticipating a surge of patients suffering from COVID-19, the Queen temporarily halted certain surgeries and procedures.
At the same time, during Coomes’ five years as an executive in Napa, the Queen’s then-parent company, St. Joseph Health, merged with Providence Health & Services, becoming part of a much bigger organization.
Coomes noted that under his watch the hospital achieved many designations and accreditations, was ranked in the Top 250 hospitals in America two years in a row, received A ratings and “made significant improvement across all aspects of clinical quality, patient care, and operational excellence,” Coomes said in an email.
The Queen also opened an urgent care center, located in the River Park Shopping Center.
“I am so proud of everything we have accomplished (and) I will leave you knowing that the Queen is a better place thanks to the incredible work we have done."
Via the Queen’s foundation and donors, “we have invested millions of dollars in new programs and technologies for the community,” he said.
“The Queen will always occupy a special place in my heart.”
