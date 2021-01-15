 Skip to main content
Napa's Queen of the Valley hospital keeping up with COVID surge
Napa's Queen of the Valley hospital keeping up with COVID surge

With approximately 30% of its patients suffering COVID symptoms, Queen of the Valley Medical Center has bolstered its nursing staff with short-term help.

The hospital has applied for additional staff from the state Office of Emergency Services, said Dr. Amy Herold, the hospital's chief medical officer. As of mid-week, the hospital had received seven nurses, one respiratory therapist as well as three paramedics from the Vacaville Fire Department, she said.

"Every body counts. It means we can take care of more people and take the burden off our staff that is stretched so thin," Herold said. In addition, "people are putting in extra shifts and covering for each other."

"I'm so incredibly proud of this team and those who stepped up," Herold said.

The three Vacaville paramedics arrived at a time when four paramedics and emergency medical technicians from the Napa Fire Department are deployed to help a Southern California hospital cope with the COVID surge. 

The Napa Fire volunteers were sent by OES to Southern California before Queen of the Valley made its request for assistance, said Herold, explaining why they are serving so far from home when there is now a local need.

All of the Queen's ICU beds are officially listed as full, but the hospital has flexibility to handle more patients, Herold said. The hospital is keeping up with increased patients by altering patient/staff ratios for short periods and unburdening some nurses of routine administrative duties. Patients are not being turned away, she said.

The hospital is delaying some non-urgent surgeries to create capacity for more COVID patients, but all urgent and emergency needs are being met, Herold said.

Queen of the Valley braced for a COVID surge last spring, but it never came, Herold said. Today the hospital is seeing four to five times as many COVID patients as it did over the summer. On Wednesday, the hospital had 19 COVID patients.

COVID patients are cared for in separate nursing and intensive care units. Since summer, there's been at least one woman with COVID in the labor and delivery unit each week, Herold said. "Pregnant patients can get it too," she said.

The hospital recently reactivated a tented triage area outside the Intensive Care Unit where patients with COVID-19 symptoms can be assessed before possible admission. Something similar was done last spring for the COVID surge that didn't materialize, Herold said.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217. 

