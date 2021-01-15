Napa's Queen of the Valley hospital keeping up with COVID surge

All of the Queen's ICU beds are officially listed as full, but the hospital has flexibility to handle more patients, Herold said. The hospital is keeping up with increased patients by altering patient/staff ratios for short periods and unburdening some nurses of routine administrative duties. Patients are not being turned away, she said.

The hospital is delaying some non-urgent surgeries to create capacity for more COVID patients, but all urgent and emergency needs are being met, Herold said.

Queen of the Valley braced for a COVID surge last spring, but it never came, Herold said. Today the hospital is seeing four to five times as many COVID patients as it did over the summer. On Wednesday, the hospital had 19 COVID patients.

COVID patients are cared for in separate nursing and intensive care units. Since summer, there's been at least one woman with COVID in the labor and delivery unit each week, Herold said. "Pregnant patients can get it too," she said.

The hospital recently reactivated a tented triage area outside the Intensive Care Unit where patients with COVID-19 symptoms can be assessed before possible admission. Something similar was done last spring for the COVID surge that didn't materialize, Herold said.