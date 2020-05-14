Napa's Queen of the Valley restoring essential surgeries; feared COVID-19 surge hasn't materialized

Over the past two months, the Queen screened more than 200 patients with respiratory or fever-like symptoms, with the numbers steadily decreasing, said Harris.

According to the Queen’s news release, the hospital’s Emergency Department will continue to minimize any potential exposure to caregivers and other patients by screening and separating/isolating anyone with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

In addition to patients in the Emergency Department, anyone entering the hospital — including caregivers, visitors and vendors — is asked a series of screening questions and has their temperature taken with an external thermometer, said the release.

Additional safety precautions — such as a visitor restriction policy, social distancing and universal masking — remain in effect.

“These measures of safety will continue to be the focus as the hospital thoughtfully restores and expands surgical services and procedures. The community should feel confident in seeking care,” the release stated.

Hospital leaders cautioned that “while this is a meaningful moment, we are not out of the woods yet and that it’s crucial to continue following public health orders,” the release stated.