Napa's Queen of the Valley staffers make face shields to help protect coworkers

“We’re not really good at just sitting around and twiddling our thumbs,” said Smith. “They want to do something to help, (and) I needed to find something to keep them busy.”

“I ran it up the chain (at the Queen), and they said ‘Go for it,’” said Smith. “We just got to work making these face shields.”

Each disposable shield is made with a piece of clear plastic or vinyl for in front of the face, a strip of foam so it rests against the forehead comfortably, and strip of elastic around the back of the head to hold it in place.

“Our supply chain team was able to procure and coordinate delivery of the supplies, and we set up a mini-factory where we could assemble the shields while still keeping within the social distancing recommendations.”

After they were produced, the face shields were inspected and approved by hospital infection prevention specialists and clinical leaders.

“These face shields will safely protect our caregivers, so they can effectively care for our patients and communities,” said Gianna Peralta, infection prevention manager at the Queen.