Napa's Queen of the Valley wary of a possible COVID-19 surge

Herold said that just because someone is young doesn’t mean they can’t get very sick from COVID-19.

“We’re setting plenty of people in their 30s and 40s that are sick enough to be hospitalized. There’s not always a lot of rhyme or reason as to who gets sick and who doesn’t” from COVID-19, she said.

During the pandemic, the Queen’s use of PPE has skyrocketed, said Herold. For example, in all of 2019 the Queen used 51 units of N95 masks. In just the first two weeks of June 2020, the hospital used 77 units.

The good news is that the medical center has enough PPE, said Herold. However, the concern is that if there is a greater worldwide surge of the virus, it will be harder to buy such gear, especially from reputable manufacturers.

“There’s a lot of people taking advantage of the system and we will not put our workers at risk with substandard PPE,” she said.

Herold had another important message for locals: don’t neglect urgent health concerns.

For example, “If you have chest pain” or another emergency, “we will take care of you. Please don’t put it off. We don’t want people to be afraid of seeking care.”