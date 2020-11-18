Napa's Queen of the Valley wary of a possible COVID-19 surge

Hospitals across the country are sounding the alarm over a surge of COVID-19 cases and a lack of personal protective equipment such as N95 masks and other gear.
In Napa County, cases have shot up over the past several weeks, prompting a return Tuesday of tighter restrictions on businesses.
However, Napa County’s only currently open hospital, Queen of the Valley Medical Center, isn’t facing an immediate crush of sick patients, said a representative. The county's other general hospital, Adventist Health St. Helena, closed at the end of September due to the threat of wildfire and may reopen next week.
The county reported Wednesday that Napa had 685 active cases, with seven people hospitalized.
Yes, “I am concerned about a surge,” said Amy Herold, M.D., the Queen's chief medical officer. “And I’m concerned for our front line caregivers. We cannot take care of the community” if they get sick.
However, “We are currently fine” at the Queen, said Herold. “We are not in an area where our hospital is overrun,” such states as South and North Dakota, Texas and Utah, she said.
As of this week, “We’re at a manageable status.”
Yet the hospital remains on alert for any change in how the pandemic is affecting residents. “We all see the writing on the wall, and we’re committed to taking care of our community,” said Herold.
“We’re closely monitoring the situation and doing what we need to be nimble and meet the demand. We haven’t hit that surge point yet where we’ve outstripped our resources.”
The Queen has a designated COVID-19 unit, she said. Out of the available 16 beds, anywhere from two to 13 are usually occupied.
A temporary COVID-19 tent that was previously set up in the hospital parking lot in March was later removed and has not been reinstalled.
One trend the hospital is seeing is household members infecting each other with the virus, said Herold. In addition, “The Latinx community is disproportionally impacted” by COVID-19, said the physician. “We’re seeing more infections there.”
Another reoccurring pattern Herold has seen is the number of pregnant patients with the virus. “The frequency … is surprising,” she said. “I want pregnant patients to be very careful and take care of themselves.”
Herold said that just because someone is young doesn’t mean they can’t get very sick from COVID-19.
“We’re setting plenty of people in their 30s and 40s that are sick enough to be hospitalized. There’s not always a lot of rhyme or reason as to who gets sick and who doesn’t” from COVID-19, she said.
During the pandemic, the Queen’s use of PPE has skyrocketed, said Herold. For example, in all of 2019 the Queen used 51 units of N95 masks. In just the first two weeks of June 2020, the hospital used 77 units.
The good news is that the medical center has enough PPE, said Herold. However, the concern is that if there is a greater worldwide surge of the virus, it will be harder to buy such gear, especially from reputable manufacturers.
“There’s a lot of people taking advantage of the system and we will not put our workers at risk with substandard PPE,” she said.
Herold had another important message for locals: don’t neglect urgent health concerns.
For example, “If you have chest pain” or another emergency, “we will take care of you. Please don’t put it off. We don’t want people to be afraid of seeking care.”
Herold also explained another misconception about the hospital these days. There have been instances of locals coming into the Queen’s emergency department because they want to get tested for COVID-19, she said. “That’s not a service we can do in the ER.”
Locals should instead reference the county of Napa website with instructions of where to get tested.
And protect yourself from the flu, she said. “If you haven’t gotten a flu shot, go get it.”
It’s making a difference, said Herold. Flu cases are down. For example, out of 1,500 flu tests taken this past week at St. Joseph Health Providence hospitals in the western U.S., only two were positive for flu. Last year during same time, 513 out of a sampling of 1,500 were positive. “It shows wearing your mask, all of those things work at preventing diseases.”
Herold said another kernel of good news is that as health care providers gain experience with treating COVID-19, “we are doing a better job” with helping patients.
“We’ve come a very long way with having more information about what’s going to help people more,” she said. “But it’s not over yet. If we run out of beds and ventilators, that’s what scares me. What I never want to see in Napa is a situation where we are forced to ration health care because we have too many sick people for the resources.”
The recent news of two new possible vaccines has buoyed her confidence, said Herold.
“I’m optimistic about the vaccines being approved,” she said. But it’s been a long road.
“Everybody’s is tired,” she said. “This is just going on and on and on.”
“We all signed on because we wanted to make a difference and take care of people and that’s our job,” said Herold. “And our job is very hard right now.”
It’s her coworkers that keep her motivated, said Herold. “Everybody is working so hard to take care of the community.”
“All of the people we work with are showing up. And there’s no way in hell I’m going to let them down,” she said.
Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join.
WATCH NOW: NO NEED TO CANCEL THANKSGIVING BUT PLAY IT SAFE
PHOTOS: FACES & PLACES: RECOGNIZE ANYONE YOU KNOW?
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Restaurants, places of worship, winery tasting rooms and fitness centers will be able to serve the public only outdoors. Retail stores will be…
The COVID-19 pandemic led Napans to take up all kinds of new hobbies and projects. Some locals got into sourdough bread baking. Others got hoo…
It’s an unfortunate end for the homeless, but this camp, along with others in Napa, have gotten out control, said Napa City Manager Steve Potter.
Officially known as Stanly Ranch, the luxury resort and residential community, said to cost $250 million to $275 million, is located south of …
The streets, front yards and houses may look similar to those elsewhere in Napa, even those just a few hundred yards away. But more than a doz…
Five employees and 18 students attending classes in the Napa Valley Unified School District have contracted the coronavirus.
Kohl’s and Chick-fil-A fans: Napa has good news for you. The city’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant should open on Soscol Avenue at Gasser Drive …
Napa Valley restaurants, already battered by a year of COVID-19 restrictions, three devastating wildfires and a near drying-up of all internat…
Napa County plummeted overnight from the COVID-19 orange tier to the purple tier, leaving many local business owners scrambling Tuesday to adj…
The pending placement in a rural Napa neighborhood of a 76-year-old man deemed a sexually violent predator has rallied his Coombsville neighbo…
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.