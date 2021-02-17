Napa's Rep. Thompson holds news conference with district leaders to promote stimulus plan

Hardy said that 60% of the people that OLE serves are Latinx, which are suffering statistically at a greater rate under COVID-19. She has also seen a 200% increase in the need for mental health services.

By being able to better-fund programs like hers, unsheltered people, agricultural workers and other essential workers will be able to return to the workforce, she said.

"By vaccinating them, these people are going to be the people that bring our economy back to life," she said.

Opponents of the Biden plan include former Obama economic advisor Larry Summers, who wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post saying that the stimulus could cut into other important social safety nets in the long run and possibly spark high inflation.

Republicans who oppose the idea cite raising the debt and "blasting out another $2 trillion in borrowed or printed money," according to a quote of Republican Rep. Pat Toomey in Business Insider.

To this, Thompson seems to think we are in an emergency situation and the stimulus is the answer the United States needs.