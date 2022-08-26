Napa's Sanctuary Village dream ends

Harry Price, a longtime Napa developer, philanthropist and community booster, had a dream for the parcel at 3875 Jefferson St. in Napa.

Until 2019, Price’s nonprofit (Community Developments and Investments) lead efforts to develop the northern city corner property.

The vision included a ‘village’ of small homes that Napa nonprofits such as NEWS: Domestic Violence & Sexual Abuse Services, and Serenity Homes would lease to their clients in need.

Even after Price's unexpected death in 2019, his widow Linda Price hoped to continue the project — known as Sanctuary Village — in her husband’s name.

But the clock was ticking. Linda Price had until Aug. 1 to find a development partner for the 2.75 acre parcel. Price said the group needed about $1.7 million to buy the property that the village would be built on.

She was not successful.

Citing the impacts of COVID-19 and the changing economy, on Aug. 1 Price relinquished her option to buy the parcel.

It’s a big disappointment, said Price.

People told her it was a wonderful project, one they hoped succeeded. “But nobody stepped forward,” to make it a reality.

“I just really wanted to do that for the community,” she said of creating the nonprofit village, but she just couldn’t make it happen.

Linda Price said that Harry would be deeply disappointed as well.

“He knew how much I tried to make a go of it. And I had a lot of support,” but “it just seems like things were working against us.”

"While Harry's wonderful dream will not come to fruition, we can all take comfort in the fact that he identified and tied up a key parcel that will now hopefully be utilized to provide affordable housing to members of our community," wrote Don Winter, a Community Developments and Investments board member.

On Wednesday, Randy Gularte of Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty said the property will soon be listed for sale again — this time for $2.5 million. Five years ago, Price’s group agreed to pay $2.1 million for the land.

“Harry’s vision was awesome but unfortunately didn’t occur,” said Gularte.

The parcel, which is owned by Napa Valley Lutheran Church, could be developed into as many as 16 to 20 single family homes, said Gularte. If the zoning is upgraded, it could become apartment homes. The housing could be low income or market rate or a mix.

“I think there will be interested parties,” he said. “It’s an easy site to develop because all of the infrastructure is there,” and the parcel has two entrances.

A different church which currently uses the building will be given time to find a new meeting space, said Gularte. “We’re not going to kick them out.”

Linda Price said she hopes the site becomes housing for low income locals. In fact, right before her option ended, she approached the city about possibly taking it over.

Molly Rattigan, deputy city manager of housing for the city of Napa, said she had talked to Linda Price.

“I’m looking into it,” said Rattigan. “I wanted to be aware of what opportunities might exist in our community.” However, “nothing formal has commenced yet,” she said.

While the city has been a funding partner or may be involved or may work with other developers on such projects, ultimately, the city is not a developer, she noted.

Additionally, the Sanctuary Village vision included a sober living/treatment requirement, noted Rattigan. “Unfortunately, requirements like that makes local, state, and federal funding impossible to secure.”

If the city of Napa were to be involved with the property, even as a funding entity, the project would look different than what was envisioned by the Price family and could be something more along the lines of the recently completed Redwood Grove, which featured deed restricted home ownership or the income restricted Manzanita apartments.

"The city has not fully analyzed the site to know what is possible in terms of layouts, number of units, what projects would be competitive for funding, etc.”

Price still hopes that whatever becomes of the land, it will somehow reflect her husband’s original goal.

She thanked the Community Developments and Investments board members who helped her over the past five years including Don Winter, Stephen Cuddy, Tracy Lamb and Johnny Apodaca.

“We will always wish that we had been able to provide the clients of nonprofits, who were ready to put their lives back together, the setting that we had envisioned,” said Price.

After all, “it’s a perfect location,” for housing — close to shopping and other services. “It’s just ideal.”