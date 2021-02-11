Napa's Sen. Dodd introduces to-go cocktail sales bill

Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, introduced legislation Thursday that throws a lifeline to California restaurants struggling to survive the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic by allowing them to sell to-go cocktails as part of take-out and delivery food orders.
“Keeping small businesses alive while they do their part to observe Covid-19 restrictions is of paramount importance,” Dodd said. “If allowing restaurants to sell carry out cocktails alongside a meal helps keep their doors open, we must do it. Ultimately, it’s about preserving jobs and getting our economy back on track.”
Senate Bill 389 comes as restaurants nationwide experience an estimated $165 billion in losses since March because of lockdowns and social distancing requirements to stop the spread of coronavirus. A survey by the National Restaurant Association found 78% of restaurant owners who began selling take-out alcohol rehired laid off employees compared to 62% overall. At least 33 states including California are temporarily allowing the sale of to-go cocktails during the pandemic.
SB 389 would make permanent the practice currently allowed by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Under the legislation, no alcoholic drinks may be sold unless accompanied by food. And the proposal calls for appropriate safeguards enforced by ABC to ensure alcohol is not sold to minors.
Sen. Dodd, who is chair of the Senate Governmental Organization committee overseeing such areas as alcohol regulation, introduced the bill with the support of the California Restaurant Association.
“California restaurants remain on serious lock-down, as they are only allowed to utilize extremely limited on-site space,” said Jot Condie, California Restaurant Association president and CEO. “The ability to include cocktails with to-go meals has been helpful for many restaurant owners who are barely hanging on. We applaud Sen. Dodd for his leadership in taking what has been a thoughtful pilot project and establishing it on a longer-term basis.”
