Napa's Sen. Dodd to host virtual town hall on pandemic impacts

Napa's Sen. Dodd to host virtual town hall on pandemic impacts

Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, will host his next in a series of virtual town halls on the coronavirus pandemic featuring updates on the vaccine rollout, the eviction moratorium extension and presentations from state officials on housing and homelessness.

The town hall, set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9,  will be broadcast live on KSVY Sonoma Radio/TV and streamed across multiple channels. Panelists will join Sen. Dodd in answering submitted questions and calls from listeners.

These panelists include Lourdes Castro Ramirez, secretary of the California Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency; Jason Elliott, senior housing and homelessness counselor to Gov. Gavin Newsom; and Lori Nezhura, deputy director of planning, preparedness and prevention at the California Office of Emergency Services.

Streaming live audio will be offered on KSVY.org, with streaming video at https://sd03.senate.ca.gov, www.youtube.com/user/SonomaTV/ and SonomaTV.org

Email questions to: townhall@ksvy.org. Call-in questions: 707-933-9133. 

 

