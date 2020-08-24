Napa's Senior Center draws a crowd on 'free mask' day

They came on foot, some aided by walkers or wheelchairs and others using canes. A few even drove.
This past Tuesday, a steady procession of locals found their way to Napa’s senior center parking lot.
They weren’t there for a yoga class or a lunchtime meal. These people, mostly senior citizens, were on hand for free face coverings.
As advertised by the city’s Parks and Recreation Dept., from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the free fabric face covers were available to anyone who needed one.
“We have 132 masks to give away,” said Linda Button, recreation coordinator. Most of them were made by a local quilting group, as well as others handy with a needle and threat.
The idea is “to protect the community” – in particular senior citizens, said Button.
But there’s a second, equally important, reason.
“A lot of people are feeling isolated right now,” she said. Most of the regular Napa senior center activities have been cancelled or rescheduled. Lunch time, usually a popular gathering for seniors, is now by delivery only. “They miss talking to others,” said Button.
The mask giveaway is one way to let residents know that the senior center is thinking of them. “We’re here” to help, said Button.
Pilar Hofman arrived via wheelchair pushed by a young man. “We live next door,” Hofman said, referring to the Napa Creek Manor. The complex features more than 80 affordable units for seniors.
Someone at the complex posted signs about the free mask distribution. “It’s a good help,” said Hofman of the free masks. And, “the design is nice,” she said, looking at her colorful fabric mask.
Maria Guzman said she wanted to get a face covering “to protect us and help other people to be safe,” she said. Her new fabric mask “is beautiful,” she said.
Overall, she’s not happy about the quarantine during COVID-19, said Guzman.
“It’s terrible,” she said. “We can’t do anything.” She just tries “to do her best,” during the pandemic.
Sylvester Jackson, another Napa senior, said she was happy to get another face covering.
“They’re good to have, she said. “If more people would wear them we wouldn’t have this big influx” of COVID-19 cases, she said.
Jackson would know -- she’s a retired certified nursing assistant. “It matters what you do,” said Jackson. By wearing a mask “you’re protecting yourself as well as everybody else,” she said.
Button said that even though the senior center is closed to visitors inside, they still get phone calls all day long from seniors looking for information and services. Many are lonely, she said. “It’s heartbreaking and sad,” she said.
At the same time, others are finding ways to keep busy, said Jordan Bueno, who also works for the senior center.
For example, many seniors go on walks, take Zoom classes, do FaceTime, talk with friends or write letters, Bueno and Button said.
However, those seniors that aren’t technology savvy or don’t have family in the area can be hit the hardest, said Bueno. For many of them, “their only socialization was the senior center.” And now that it’s closed inside, “they can’t do that.”
Of the drivers who passed through the parking lot, most asked for at least two masks – one for themselves and one for a friend or family member. The masks with elastic loops for ears were the most popular. Other masks featured ties to hold the mask in place.
Men seemed to want more somber/muted colored masks. Women seemed to appreciate the brighter more colorful fabrics.
“Thank you,” said one woman who received a free mask. “That’s so sweet. And my favorite colors.”
Button said the group plans to do another free mask giveaway next Tuesday at lunchtime as well. She also hopes to bring some masks to Rohlffs Manor in west Napa.
Watch now: how to properly wear and wash your face mask:
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.