Napa's Senior Center draws a crowd on 'free mask' day

Pilar Hofman arrived via wheelchair pushed by a young man. “We live next door,” Hofman said, referring to the Napa Creek Manor. The complex features more than 80 affordable units for seniors.

Someone at the complex posted signs about the free mask distribution. “It’s a good help,” said Hofman of the free masks. And, “the design is nice,” she said, looking at her colorful fabric mask.

Maria Guzman said she wanted to get a face covering “to protect us and help other people to be safe,” she said. Her new fabric mask “is beautiful,” she said.

Overall, she’s not happy about the quarantine during COVID-19, said Guzman.

“It’s terrible,” she said. “We can’t do anything.” She just tries “to do her best,” during the pandemic.

Sylvester Jackson, another Napa senior, said she was happy to get another face covering.

“They’re good to have, she said. “If more people would wear them we wouldn’t have this big influx” of COVID-19 cases, she said.

Jackson would know -- she’s a retired certified nursing assistant. “It matters what you do,” said Jackson. By wearing a mask “you’re protecting yourself as well as everybody else,” she said.