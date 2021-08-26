Napa's Shearer school adds sixth grade as middle school add-on experiment begins

Harvest’s closure and River’s replacement have stirred the heaviest debate and resistance since NVUSD announced the middle school overhaul plan last fall and approved it in April. Meanwhile, a group of parents largely based in Browns Valley also stumped for another change – extending children’s time at their grade school sites by three years to ease their growth into adolescence and the rigors of high school.

Planning moves ahead on Napa’s new dual-language middle school Napa educators begin a year-long path toward a new English-Spanish middle school due to open in the fall of 2022.

During district hearings this spring on the middle school realignment, parents promoted the K-8 option as a less expensive way to put excess classroom space to use – and to give families an option that could prevent some defections to private schools.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We need to find ways to stop the decline, and options like a K-8 Browns Valley school may help us reverse the trend, which solves the larger problem,” Ashley Finster, the mother of two Browns Valley pupils, told the NVUSD board in March.

Campuses opened Aug. 18 with 16,603 children and teenagers spread across 28 campuses in Napa and American Canyon – down from 16,779 at the end of 2020-21, and well off the 18,300 who were enrolled in 2014-15. Forecasts commissioned by the district project student counts declining through most of this decade, to barely 14,300 by 2027-28, amid high housing costs that have made the Napa Valley increasingly unaffordable for families with school-age children.

+2 Napa educators, committee begin to plot out former Carneros school’s future An 11-person committee will advise the Napa school district on a possible sale of the former Stone Bridge School site, which the academy left this year.