Napa's Shearer School celebrates 100 years of educating young Napans

Shearer school students normally celebrate the 100th day of each school year. But this past Tuesday, the students gathered to celebrate an even more significant 100 milestone: The downtown Napa school is officially 100 years old.

In September 1922, Shearer Elementary welcomed its first students on campus. The school is named after a well-regarded Napa educator John L. Shearer.

Over the past century, an estimated 50,000 students have come and gone from the school, albeit in two different buildings.

The original Shearer School was built on a block at the 1500 block of Elm Street and was made of brick. It stood two stories tall.

Described by the Napa Daily Register at the time as a “magnificent edifice,” the building stood for many decades. However, by 1975, because it did not meet current earthquake safety standards, the old Shearer School had to close. The building was later demolished.

In 1976, a new Shearer campus opened on the same block, but with a main entrance on Pine Street.

The original school is long gone, but one thing that hasn’t changed is that the Shearer community continues to strongly support the school.

“The thing I love most about Shearer is the people,” said Principal Bryan Gardner. “Everyone is all in.”

“Shearer has a community that is unparalleled,” said Caitlin Mitchell, third grade teacher at Shearer.

“This is a special place,” said teacher Matthew Lernhart, “and you hear it a lot.”

Perhaps third grader Anthony Cabrera put it best: “At this school, I can be myself, and I feel like I’m free.”

Cabrera is one Mitchell’s students. On Thursday, the classroom worked on an art project to commemorate the centennial anniversary.

Using paint pens and rocks, each student drew a picture or wrote a message on a small rock. Those rocks will then be placed around a tree to be planted in front of the school in honor of the 100th anniversary.

“Be free and dream big,” wrote third grader Marleen Zetina on her rock. She chose that message “because I want to share that this is a good place to learn,” said the student.

Third grader Daisy Cortez Padilla started to work on her rock with the message that Shearer School is “forever.”

“I like Shearer School because it has everything we need to learn,” said Daisy. When she’s 100, she would like to visit the school, said Daisy. What would she tell those students? “That I was in this school and that it if it changed, I would tell them that it used to be a lot different.”

Who was Shearer school named after? John L. Shearer was born on February 4, 1850 in Pennsylvania. He started teaching at the age of 18. He moved to San Francisco in July 1879. The next month hearer moved to Napa and from then called it home. For 32 years he was principal of Napa Grammar School. From 1883-1887 he was county superintendent of schools. He married Louise P. Wilson in Napa in 1884. Louise Wilson was also a teacher. They had a daughter, also named Louise, who died in Napa at just age 18. When Shearer started in Napa there were three schools, 11 teachers and 500 students. In 1905 when the fire drill was instituted, he was able to get every student out of the building in 40 seconds. The John L. Shearer Elementary School cornerstone was laid on Feb 22, 1922. Shearer died at Parks Victory hospital in Napa on July 2, 1930, of pneumonia. He made such an impact on the city that “as a mark of respect” all stores in Napa closed for 10 minutes on 1:30 p.m. on Saturday July 5 to honor him. Shearer, his wife and daughter are all buried at the San Francisco Columbarium in the city. His portrait hangs in the Shearer school office on Pine Street today.

According to classmate Rosa Aguayo, “What I love about Shearer is that it’s an amazing school and everybody is kind here.”

If she could add one thing to Shearer, “I would add a rock climbing wall (on the playground) so people could have fun climbing.”

If she lives to be 100, she would definitely plan to come visit the school. Her advice to those future students?

“Keep going; don’t ever give up.”

Third grader Marisol Rodriguez said she likes Shearer school because “you get to learn, have fun and make friends." If she could change anything about Shearer, she would “make a classroom that you can cook in. I would make cookies and some ice cream.”

When asked about John Shearer, Gabriel Chavez Altamirano knew who the founder was. “100 years ago he made this school,” Gabriel explained. When he’s 100, he would also like to visit Shearer. “I’d tell them to keep working hard.”

Anthony Cabrera said that “the best thing about Shearer is that everyone is kind. I’m lucky to be here.”

Anthony said the only thing he doesn’t like about Shearer is that “we only get one meal,” at breakfast and lunch. If he was in charge, he’d offer second helpings.

His favorite thing at Shearer is when the school has a carnival, or like on Tuesday when the whole school wore matching blue T-shirts and took a picture while standing in the shape of a 100.

According to classmate Miguel Gonzalez, “The best part about Shearer is we do a lot of fun stuff like hockey at recess.”

When asked about Mr. Shearer, Miguel paused for a moment. “Ummmmm,” he said.

“He’s the guy who built the school remember?” prompted his tablemate Anthony.

“Oh yeah!” Miguel exclaimed. “He built this school and when he was here the whole school was made with bricks. It was in the shape of a castle.”

Mitchell said that “the fact that we’re celebrating our 100th year tells us how much of a responsibility we have to carry on the good things we are doing here.”

“It also makes these kids realize they are part of something really big. It’s given them a sense of ownership over this place and taking good care of it,” and a sense of pride, she said. Reflecting for a moment she then added: “Wow, 100 years of learning — that’s a big accomplishment.”

“To be part to a school that’s been around for 100 years is a wonderful thing,” said Lernhart. He’s been at Shearer for 21 years.

“This is a fantastic school that really cares about its students,” he continued. "We do incredible things here,” yet, “sometimes we’re overlooked a little. We don’t have as much money as other schools. We’re not super high profile. A lot of our families are low-income. Other schools I feel are able to do more.”

Yet, Shearer has a strong culture of community. “It’s a feeling at our school — a sense of working together. The families are so caring. I know these parents work night and day to provide that to their children. Every day I come here, I come here with a sense of joy and I leave with one.”

Principal Gardner said he’s “honored to be part of this community.” It’s his fourth year as principal, but he previously taught at Shearer as well.

Because most of the students live in the immediate area, “We are a true neighborhood school,” he noted. And one particular change will likely add to that sense.

This school year Shearer added a sixth grade, and next year it will have a seventh grade, and the following year an eighth grade.

“By going to the K-8 model, that’s just going to strengthen our community by having our students here for more time and allowing them to grow and learn,” said the principal.

Gardner said that there may be a misconception that Shearer “is a school that has a lot of needs and challenges, but what I have found is that we have this wonderful community of emerging bilingual leaders,” and “we have families that are very dedicated to their students.”

As for the next 100 years of Shearer, “what I’d like to see is for our students to continue succeeding academically, socially (and) emotionally,” said Gardner. “Also, to be leaders in the community and to have all the opportunities to reach their dreams and to become the best version of themselves.”

