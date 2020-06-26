Napa's south county "dump" looks to cut wait times

This was a close-up look at the garbage industry in action. A water truck tamping down the dust passed the line at such close range that it almost spattered vehicles with its spray.

One car overheated on this hot day, adding to the wait. For those who came to dump only a few items, the quest to pay a minimum $40 fee turned out to be epic.

The line ended on the steel-deck outbound scale near the scale house building. The outbound weight subtracted from the inbound weight shows how much garbage was dumped. An employee in the building talked through a window to drivers, passing out the paperwork and taking care of the fees.

Patrick Allen owns Allen’s Hauling in Napa. His company has an account with the transfer station, so his vehicles are able to go before the general public is allowed in and the long line begins.

But if a trip has to be made later, the wait can be an hour and longer during a busy time, Allen said. He likes the idea of an extra scale.

“We’ll be super happy,” he said. “We’ve begged them for years.”

About 300 to 400 customers use the Devlin Road Transfer Station on a typical day, Luthy said. The number has risen amid the COVID-19 shelter-at-home order.