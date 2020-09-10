Napa's St. A’s ramping up on-campus learning; everyone will be masked

They're only 4- and 5-years old but for the 22 children in St. Apollinaris’ transitional kindergarten (TK) class, being a brand new student during a global pandemic is as easy as ABC.
The north Napa Catholic school is one of just a few Napa County schools teaching kids on campus, even if it is primarily just those TK children.
That’s about to change on Monday, when the majority of the 305 students who are enrolled at the private school are expected return to campus.
The school can reopen — with modifications -– because by then Napa County will have been on Tier 2 of the state’s COVID-19 list for 14 days, said principal Olivia Brazil.
Following California Department of Public Health guidelines, the TK classroom at St. A’s opened on Aug. 12. Transitional kindergarten is designed to be a bridge between preschool and kindergarten.
The Napa Valley Unified School District has not announced plans for when it will reopen for in-person instruction.
“It’s been an overwhelming experience,” said the St. A's principal, about the pandemic.
She credits the support of the parish, school families and staff for getting the school through the emergency to date. “They’ve gone above and beyond” to make this work, she said.
That’s one of the benefits of being a Catholic school, Brazil said. “You become a community, and a family.”
A visit to St. A's
During a visit to the school on Wednesday morning, the TK students had just started their day with a school Mass, which was watched on Zoom.
Each sat at a white pint-sized desk with built-in tabletops. Usually, the students would work at community tables, said Brazil, but due to the pandemic, they’re all separated for social distancing.
It was 9:30 a.m. and time for music class.
Shaking plastic egg “shakers” the students capably followed along to a lesson from school music teacher Aggie Bailey. There are usually 19 TK students in the classroom each day -- the others chose to continue distance learning, Brazil explained.
“They’re we go,” Bailey said encouragingly, as the students began to keep time to the music. “Now we’ve got a steady beat going.” Listen, the music teacher said. “You can hear what’s inside” the egg.
“It’s amazing how well they are doing,” said Jean Petri, the school’s TK teacher. She’s been an educator for more than 30 years, 11 years at St. A’s. “They are happy to be in school and meet their new friends.”
In the classroom, each student had their own box of school supplies next to their desk. Community supplies are out during the pandemic, said the principal. On each desk students either held or had a favorite stuffed animal. One had a small pink pig, another a brown bear holding a heart and another, a colorful parrot.
Yes, it takes some time to help them understand they need to wear a mask and not touch each other, but being brand new elementary school students, they don’t know otherwise, Petri said. She focuses on “emphasizing we want to stay safe and healthy and that’s why we’re doing these things.”
In fact, these little students may be handling the whole pandemic better than some adults. “They get it,” she said. “Whereas adults, we have our set ways. I think this much harder for us.”
When asked what she makes of this new way of teaching, Petri said, “I think it’s hard for the children that are doing distance learning. Socialization is a big part of coming to school and my prayer is that all children will get to come back to school soon.”
Ultimately, “I’m hoping that a vaccine would be available so that we could get back to somewhat of a normal school day for all the kids.”
Facing changes at St. A’s
The school has faced a number of changes in its enrollment due to the pandemic. After St. John the Baptist Catholic School permanently closed in May, St. A’s saw an influx of about 25 new students from that school.
At the same time, about 21 St. A’s students had to leave the school due to family layoffs, furloughs and other reasons.
The school also enrolled new students from NVUSD, many referred by current parents. Lastly, new families from San Francisco, living in either second homes or now working from home, have chosen St. A’s for their kids.
That means that this school year there are 305 students enrolled at St. A’s in grades TK to 8. Most will return to campus on Monday, but about 57 plan on continuing distance learning for the next two weeks, through the winter or until a vaccine is made available, said Brazil.
The school has waiting lists for about half of its grades, she said. According to the school website, tuition is $7,500 for parishioners’ first child or $9,500 per year for non-parishioners.
One significant blow to the school was the loss of fundraising from a spring walk-a-thon and a decline in scrip purchases. Schools purchase gift certificates, or scrip, from popular retailers at a discount. When families buy scrip, the school gets a percentage of that purchase.
The school lost about $80,000 from those sources.
At the same time, the COVID-19 pandemic has meant that the school has given out more aid than ever to help those families in need, Brazil said.
How does the principal balance the increased need for aid with the decline in fundraising dollars?
“Creative budgeting and being very cautious on spending,” said Brazil. So far, “we’re on par” for what she projected.
A COVID-19 kind of school day
The St. A’s student day starts with each family conducting a wellness check before they leave home followed by a temperature check by school staff before they even exit their vehicles.
Students with temps of 100.4 or above are sent home.
“It’s going to be a huge challenge” to take the temperatures of hundreds of kids each morning, but “we have faith that it will all work out,” said Brazil. “We want everyone to be safe and healthy.”
From there, the students will remain in grade groups called cohorts. They will study, take recess and eat lunch as a group. Larger grades such as 6th and 8th – some with 35 to 42 students -- will get broken up into two smaller groups.
Some classes will be held inside the gym and other areas so students can really spread out.
Obviously, the principal is happy the school is going to reopen.
“It’s not good for kids to learn in isolation,” said Brazil. “Having them back on campus will really support the whole child which is what we focus on in Catholic schools.”
But in addition, “we are a faith-based school so we ask our parents for lots of prayers and support.”
