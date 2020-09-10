Napa's St. A’s ramping up on-campus learning; everyone will be masked

In the classroom, each student had their own box of school supplies next to their desk. Community supplies are out during the pandemic, said the principal. On each desk students either held or had a favorite stuffed animal. One had a small pink pig, another a brown bear holding a heart and another, a colorful parrot.

Yes, it takes some time to help them understand they need to wear a mask and not touch each other, but being brand new elementary school students, they don’t know otherwise, Petri said. She focuses on “emphasizing we want to stay safe and healthy and that’s why we’re doing these things.”

In fact, these little students may be handling the whole pandemic better than some adults. “They get it,” she said. “Whereas adults, we have our set ways. I think this much harder for us.”

When asked what she makes of this new way of teaching, Petri said, “I think it’s hard for the children that are doing distance learning. Socialization is a big part of coming to school and my prayer is that all children will get to come back to school soon.”

Ultimately, “I’m hoping that a vaccine would be available so that we could get back to somewhat of a normal school day for all the kids.”

Facing changes at St. A’s