Napa's Stanly Ranch resort welcomes guests

On an early June morning, under blue skies touched by whisper thin clouds, guests at Napa’s newest resort, Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection, soaked and sunned themselves in a sparkling new outdoor pool amidst fields of lavender.

It was a Tuesday, so it wouldn’t be the busiest day of the week at the resort, but staffers were at the ready throughout the more than 700-acre property at 200 Stanly Crossroad.

A team of “ranch hands” welcomed new arrivals. A pastry chef made mini cheesecake bites for a private event. Baristas stood ready to brew. A gardener pulled vegetables from a patch. Reception staff awaited guests and their luggage.

It’s probably exactly what developers The Nichols Partnership and Selby Development Group envisioned when the project was first conceived more than a dozen years ago. And now it’s a reality.

The grand opening went “really, really well,” said General Manager Ed Gannon.

“Obviously opening a hotel is a little bit challenging,” during a worldwide pandemic, he said.

Yet guests have responded. For example, on the first Friday in June, 60 out of the 70 currently available rooms at the resort were booked, he said.

The resort has hosted at least one wedding each weekend and businesses, from industries including tech and entertainment, have held events at Stanly Ranch.

Room rates start at $1,259 a night, said Gannon. Guests should expect to pay about $4,000 a night for a two-bedroom unit.

The general manager noted that the resort especially wants to welcome people who live in the Napa Valley and nearby.

“We’re starting to see a lot of the locals come in over the weekends. They’ve been watching us over the years,” as the resort was developed. “Seeing us go from dirt to this resort now … is great."

For example, “last weekend, we probably had about 20 (locals) cycle through here and stop for a cup of coffee, and we welcome even more.”

Halehouse, the resort spa, offers packages for locals. For example, non-resort guests can purchase a day pass for $350.

Non-resort guests that book a spa treatment can also buy a pass (for $75) for the Stanly Ranch Lavender pool "so you can come in for the day, and rent a cabana, and spend the entire day with us without having to rent a room.”

A Father's Day “fit workshop” on June 18 features an afternoon “focused on mental and physical strength." The cost is $200 per person.

The Village, a central gathering space, “is open for everybody,” said Gannon, and dogs and kids are welcome. Stanly Ranch is already planning a Fourth of July barbecue.

This hub includes Gavel, a coffee bar and to-go eatery, Bear, the resort restaurant, and a reception building and bike shed/valet station.

Of course, not everything is complete.

On one side of the extensive property workers continued construction of the Villa homes, which were originally said to be sold in the "high" $3 million range.

On the opposite side, Vineyard homes near completion. A handful of those homes have been listed for sale.

A house at 112 Vintners Court features a 3,405-square foot four-bedroom, five-bath home, listed for $6.095 million. A home at 210 Auberge Path includes a 4,171-square foot five-bedroom, seven-bath home, listed for $8.775 million.

Currently the highest priced home is located at 306 Vine Row Court. It offers a 5,667-square foot six-bedroom, eight-bath home, for $12.525 million.

Hiring also continues at the resort. Some 330 people are now on staff, and that number is expected to reach 400 by mid-summer, said Kyle Keefe with Stanly Ranch.

Jobs in the food and beverage, culinary and housekeeping departments remain open. Pay ranges were not provided, “but we offer extremely competitive rates,” said Keefe.

Two of the resort’s newest employees are Julian Gonzalez of American Canyon and Tyson Wynn of Napa.

Both will be working as “ranch hands” or valet/bellhop positions. To completely immerse themselves in their new roles, the two were invited to spend Tuesday night as guests of the resort.

“I think it’s great,” said Gonzalez of Stanly Ranch. “It was so peaceful in my room. I hope we get another stay when the property is (all) done.”

“The best thing was the shower,” said Wynn, describing the rainfall-style shower head.

“It was amazing,” he said. The water actually pulsed like a real rain shower, Wynn noted.

“The feeling; it’s so relaxing.”

What is Stanly Ranch? Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection, located at 200 Stanly Cross Road, was originally estimated to cost $250 million to $275 million. City officials projected the resort will generate $4.4 million of tax revenue in its first year, including property and hotel-room taxes. The Napa City Council passed the Stanly Ranch resort master plan in 2010. Set on more than 700 acres in the Carneros area, Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection will come to include 70 Vineyard homes, 40 Villas and 72 cottages offering 135 rooms. The original Stanly Ranch was established in 1856 by Edward Stanly, an attorney who resided in San Francisco. The entrance gate to the resort is to the left of the Bay Trail entrance near the intersection of 12/121.

