Napa's The Table still seeking new location four months after being asked to vacate Napa's First Presbyterian Church

The Table, a volunteer-based nonprofit organization that’s fed hungry Napa residents five days a week for over three decades, is still looking for a new home.

The organization was asked to vacate Napa’s First Presbyterian Church, where it was founded and resided for 34 years, after a financial dispute with the church last year.

Since leaving the church in August, The Table board has come close to finding a new location twice, said board member Mary Beth Reyes. Both deals eventually fell through, but the board has resumed its push to find a new dining room and kitchen this year.

“We had a couple close calls where we looked like it was really going to be a good match,” Reyes said. “And then it was crickets. It just came to nothing. And it’s hard to keep motivated after coming in with two good close calls like that and then have to gear up and look again.”

The board desperately wants to reopen The Table this year, after closing down in March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic kicked off, said board member Rhonda Simon.

But a major roadblock in finding a new location is that Napa residents don’t seem to want to see The Table — and the hungry people who come to eat there — in their neighborhoods, Simon said.

However, The Table and the community members it serves can’t be invisible. It has to physically exist somewhere if the organization’s going to go back to “doing what we do best, which is feeding a hot free meal to anyone who’s hungry,” she added.

“We find an offer that seems to work for everyone, and once the neighborhood finds out, everything comes to a halt,” Simon said. “The fact that people don’t want us in the neighborhood is really sad because we are the neighborhood.”

Adding to The Table’s struggles, its sole employee, kitchen manager Richard Majano, died in December 2021. Reyes said that, because volunteer groups rotate in and out of The Table to make and serve meals daily, Majano was the only person to work there every day.

He was a very kind and dependable hard worker, Reyes said, and the board will certainly miss him. Simon said many people adored Majano “because he was like the light of The Table.”

“Of course we all loved him,” Reyes said. “Just his work ethic and his ability to do well at what he did saved us so many headaches. Our future plans included him. We never thought he wouldn’t be with us for the brand new opening.”

Despite the struggles, the board has been pushing onward to find a new location, bolstered by an outpouring of community support. Along with supportive emails from diners and volunteers — especially after people heard The Table had lost its home — The Table had its best year yet with CanDo's Napa Valley Give!Guide after being listed for eight years, with 95 donors giving nearly $30,000 to the organization.

“It was our best year, and we don’t have a location and we’re not open,” Simon said. “To us, that’s the community telling us they support us and what we do.”

The organization has no leads so far, she added, but she’s sure that it won’t be difficult for the organization to scale back up and bring back the volunteers once the board finds a proper location.

“Our request is simple: we just need a dining room and a kitchen,” Simon continued. “That’s all we need. And a welcoming neighborhood. That’s really what it comes down to.”

