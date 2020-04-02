Napa's Thomas Keller joins top chefs in asking Trump for insurance coverage for coronavirus losses

Chef Thomas Keller stated, “The restaurant industry is the largest private sector employer in America — it’s a chosen profession employing more than 15.6 million Americans and contributes $1 trillion to the economy. This entire sector is crippled by a nationwide public health shutdown impacting countless livelihoods. We need insurance companies to do the right thing and save millions of jobs.”

About the call, Chef Wolgang Puck said, "We were encouraged by our conversation with the President about the urgent need to help the restaurant industry. All of us paid business interruption insurance for years to protect the livelihood of our employees. If the restaurant industry collapses it has a massive effect on the entire economy. Many restaurants have different policies, but we need to find a solution for restaurateurs big and small."

Chef Daniel Boulud added, "The President took time to listen to us and was very supportive. We provided him why we believed the insurance companies were wrong. He understands insurance and asked to see our policies to read them for himself. We cannot be more grateful for his support. The President recognized that some of us have exclusions and some do not, and the insurance companies are denying us all."

BIG said it had the support of the Culinary Institute of America as well as the James Beard Foundation.

Editor’s Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.