Napa's Town & Country Fair planned for July 2021 for time being, amid COVID-19 uncertainty

The late-autumn surge of coronavirus infections that is bringing a fresh wave of restrictions in California has not knocked planning for next summer's Napa Town & Country Fair off course, at least for now.
Officials with the state-operated Napa Valley Expo last week described no immediate changes to their plans to stage the exposition July 7-11, 2021, following the cancellation of the fair this August due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The update follows a surge of infections – and the rapid shrinkage of spare emergency-room capacity in hospitals – that has led to a renewed shelter-at-home directive that is taking effect across most of California and may take force in Napa County by month's end.
Despite the virus' widening spread and the expectation that newly developed COVID-19 vaccines will not reach the general public for months, Expo leaders called the current situation too fluid to ponder rescheduling the Napa fair.
“Too many variables remain unknown at this point to say when we would need to make the decision (or) if we feel the need to make changes,” said John Dunbar, president of the Expo's governing board and the mayor of Yountville. “We continue fully expecting to operate the fair at the new July date, but we recognize that we don't know what the public health circumstances will be as we go into 2021.”
“We're going to move forward after the first of the year planning the fair, until we know if there's going to be anything different,” said Joe Anderson, the Expo's longtime chief executive who is now consulting the fair authority. “We're not canceling anything, and we're not making any assumptions.”
Napa County recorded 385 new coronavirus cases last week, a sharp increase from 308 the week before, and also reported the 18th and 19th deaths of county residents from COVID-19.
With infections rising and the number of available intensive-care beds shrinking, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday ordered new business closures and restrictions for most of California, but not did not immediately impose them on the Bay Area. Five Bay Area counties and the city of Berkeley subsequently imposed the curbs ahead of schedule, effective at 10 p.m. Sunday and continuing into Jan. 4, rather than wait for the state rules to take effect when local ICU beds reach 85% occupancy.
Though spared the initial impact of the state order, Napa County was put on notice that new restrictions on restaurants, stores, wineries and other operations could be imposed before the end of December if pandemic trends did not reverse.
The week before the state announced its revived stay-at-home order – the strictest since a sweeping directive that began March 20 early in the pandemic – the Expo's peer in Santa Rosa indicated that its scheduled fair next year remains in question, after the event was canceled in 2020 for the first time since World War II.
Becky Bartling, chief executive for the Sonoma County Fair, said the budget she would present to county leaders this month won't include the county fair, typically slated for August, a signal that officials expect COVID-19 to extend its grip on public life well into 2021. Bartling said the fair's board of directors will make a final decision in February.
The move came amid news of promising breakthroughs on vaccines, but uncertainty over the pace and scope of their rollout, and the implications for economic reopening, continue to vex organizers of large events like the fair. Some have been pushed back to buy more time and others have been called off.
"Right now, we just don't know what's going to happen," said board President Marcia Mickelson, the chief operating officer at Kunde Family Winery. "It's not the best place to be, but it's where everybody is."
Unknowns surrounding the rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine, including a potential lag for children's vaccines, have led Bartling and her team to plan for a range of scenarios, including a fair with capacity capped at a quarter of regular daily attendance and a fair limited to adults.
On Friday, Dunbar said the speed of a vaccine rollout may influence planning for the Town & Country Fair, as well as which populations, age groups, occupations are given highest priority to receive what are expected to be initially scarce supplies.
The questions are especially acute for the Napa fair because of the mix of children, seniors and those in between who make up the audience that in 2019 exceeded 43,000 over five days, according to Dunbar.
Governments “have a lot of different populations to consider and we understand that,” he said. “We want to make sure that when we hold the fair, it's going to be safe and we have little to no risk for the patrons. We're very family-oriented and we have different generations that come to the fair, and we want them all to be protected.”
“There are so many uncertainties about where and how quickly and to whom the vaccine will be rolled out. It's very difficult to project seven or eight months from here.”
Two COVID-19 vaccines have emerged as the first candidates for wide release in the U.S. The Food and Drug Administration has pledged that before it decides to roll out any coronavirus vaccines, its scientific advisers will publicly debate whether there’s enough evidence behind each candidate.
First up on Thursday, Pfizer and BioNTech will present data suggesting their vaccine candidate is 95% effective. Moderna Inc. said its turn at this “science court” is expected exactly a week later, on Dec. 17, to present a vaccine it says is 94% effective.
If the FDA allows emergency use, Moderna expects to have 20 million doses ready for the U.S. by year’s end. Recipients will need two doses, so that’s enough for 10 million people.
Pfizer expects to have 50 million doses globally in December. Half of them — or enough for 12.5 million people — are earmarked for the U.S.
Both Moderna’s and Pfizer’s vaccines are made with the same technology, using a piece of genetic code for the “spike” protein that studs the virus. That messenger RNA, or mRNA, instructs the body to make some harmless spike protein, training immune cells to recognize it if the real virus eventually comes along.
With reports from the Santa Rosa Press Democrat and The Associated Press.
CHECK OUT HIGHLIGHTS OF THE 2019 TOWN & COUNTRY FAIR
Napa Town & Country Fair 2019
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com
