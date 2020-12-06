Napa's Town & Country Fair planned for July 2021 for time being, amid COVID-19 uncertainty

The move came amid news of promising breakthroughs on vaccines, but uncertainty over the pace and scope of their rollout, and the implications for economic reopening, continue to vex organizers of large events like the fair. Some have been pushed back to buy more time and others have been called off.

"Right now, we just don't know what's going to happen," said board President Marcia Mickelson, the chief operating officer at Kunde Family Winery. "It's not the best place to be, but it's where everybody is."

Unknowns surrounding the rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine, including a potential lag for children's vaccines, have led Bartling and her team to plan for a range of scenarios, including a fair with capacity capped at a quarter of regular daily attendance and a fair limited to adults.

On Friday, Dunbar said the speed of a vaccine rollout may influence planning for the Town & Country Fair, as well as which populations, age groups, occupations are given highest priority to receive what are expected to be initially scarce supplies.

The questions are especially acute for the Napa fair because of the mix of children, seniors and those in between who make up the audience that in 2019 exceeded 43,000 over five days, according to Dunbar.