Napa's unhoused residents try to survive heat wave

Record-breaking temperatures drove most Napa residents inside this past week, where air conditioning has generally been available despite continued pressure on California’s power grid.

But Napans experiencing homelessness have had to find other ways to handle the weather. Several residents of Napa’s Kennedy Park said Thursday they’ve been staying in the shade, drinking lots of water and taking dips in the Napa River to survive the sweltering weather.

They’ve also supported one another by sharing supplies, and have been supported in turn by outreach workers from Abode Services — Napa County’s homeless services provider — as well as the city of Napa’s own outreach efforts.

Michelle Garcia, an 11-year resident of the Kennedy Park encampment — which is Napa’s largest and oldest encampment, and contains roughly 40 people — said she and most of the other residents have been keeping to the shady areas near the river during the day.

She noted that the mutual support between those at the encampment is vital under the current weather conditions, especially because the encampment tends to be older than the people at encampments elsewhere in Napa, with the average age likely landing somewhere in the 40s or 50s.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Brandon Gardner, longtime homeless outreach specialist for the Napa Police Department, said that many of the encampment residents have been living there for a long time, and qualify as chronically homeless. Several of them are also in the process of receiving permanent housing.

Molly Rattigan, the city of Napa’s point person on homelessness, said an email that the outreach teams have been regularly going out to the encampments to provide cold water to residents during the heat wave.

The teams have also been sharing information about The South Napa Day Center — which offers connection to the overnight shelter there, as well as showers, laundry, lunch, social services, mail delivery, housing navigation support, medical and social services — staying open through Labor Day Weekend, and closing at 5 p.m. instead of 4 p.m. this week, according to Rattigan.

The Napa Abode Services outreach team generally goes out to encampments three to five times a week, according to Kara Carnahan, Abode's vice president of programs for Alameda, Napa, and San Francisco counties. They’ve historically provided items like water, food, tents, sleeping bags and other survival necessities, Carnahan added, while also linking the population to other resources such as housing and medical services.

With the heat this week, Carnahan noted, the outreach team has been focused on distributing water. Abode also partnered with the Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center’s CARE Network to distribute food, water, sunscreen, Pedialyte, and to assess heat-related medical needs for homeless residents.

Gardner was present at the Kennedy Park encampment Thursday morning to hand out bottled water to the residents there. Gardner has been on the job in some capacity for almost two decades; he said the greatest joy of his job is when he runs into formerly homeless residents in Napa who’ve found housing.

Gardner noted that recreational vehicle dwellers can have a tougher time in the heat than those living in tents in the heat, given that most of them don’t have access to air conditioning. RVs can therefore serve as something of a greenhouse, Gardner said, with internal temperatures rising well above the temperature outside.

Allen Foschae, who lives in a RV at Kennedy Park, noted that his RV doesn’t have the electrical hookup needed to power an air conditioning unit. He’s said he’s personally been drinking lots of water, and went tubing in the Napa River to cool down.

“There’s help, just not enough help,” said Foschae.