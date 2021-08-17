Napa's Uptown Theatre and JaM Cellars Ballroom to require vaccination or negative COVID-19 test

Two soon-to-be-open indoor Napa venues, the Uptown Theatre and the JaM Cellars Ballroom at Margit Mondavi Theatre (upstairs from the Blue Note Napa Valley in the Napa Valley Opera House), will be requiring visitors to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test taken shortly before the event.

“The safety of our patrons and our staff is priority number one,” said Ken Tesler, managing director of Blue Note Napa Valley, in a Friday interview. “To be able to open safely indoors involves following the science, following recommendations from the CDC and what the state is doing. We feel that the best course of action is to have a fully vaccinated crowd inside. The small exception is that those with a negative COVID test are also accepted.”

After closing down for the entirety of the pandemic, the Uptown Theatre is planning to open with a concert by Big Bad Voodoo Daddy on Aug. 20. The JaM Cellars Ballroom, which has also been closed for about a year-and-a-half, will be opening in early September for BottleRock festival after-parties, Tesler said, kicking off on Sept. 2 with a performance from rock band Jimmy Eat World, and following up with other performances through the Labor Day weekend. (Since May, the Blue Note has been hosting outside concerts at the Charles Krug Winery.)

