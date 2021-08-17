Napa's Uptown Theatre and JaM Cellars Ballroom to require vaccination or negative COVID-19 test

Two soon-to-be-open indoor Napa venues, the Uptown Theatre and the JaM Cellars Ballroom at Margit Mondavi Theatre (upstairs from the Blue Note Napa Valley in the Napa Valley Opera House), will be requiring visitors to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test taken shortly before the event.
“The safety of our patrons and our staff is priority number one,” said Ken Tesler, managing director of Blue Note Napa Valley, in a Friday interview. “To be able to open safely indoors involves following the science, following recommendations from the CDC and what the state is doing. We feel that the best course of action is to have a fully vaccinated crowd inside. The small exception is that those with a negative COVID test are also accepted.”
After closing down for the entirety of the pandemic, the Uptown Theatre is planning to open with a concert by Big Bad Voodoo Daddy on Aug. 20. The JaM Cellars Ballroom, which has also been closed for about a year-and-a-half, will be opening in early September for BottleRock festival after-parties, Tesler said, kicking off on Sept. 2 with a performance from rock band Jimmy Eat World, and following up with other performances through the Labor Day weekend. (Since May, the Blue Note has been hosting outside concerts at the Charles Krug Winery.)
Napa County has been facing an uptick in COVID-19 cases over the past several weeks, largely caused by the more infectious Delta variant of the virus. The most recent surge in cases is largely among the unvaccinated in California, and hospitalizations because of the virus are on the rise across the state.
Both indoor venues, when they open, will require attendees to wear masks inside. Indoor mask wearing became a requirement in Napa County this month and is also required in seven other Bay Area counties.
The Uptown Theatre requires the mask to be a non-vented N95 mask or other well-fitted masks to provide maximum protection. Tesler said he’s currently fine-tuning the mask policy for the JaM Cellars Ballroom, but masks will be available at the front door for anyone who didn’t arrive with one.
“We will not allow any alternatives as masks including scarves, ski masks, balaclavas, bandanas, turtlenecks, collars or a single layer of fabric,” according to the Uptown Theatre policy.
The Uptown Theatre COVID-19 policy requires proof of a vaccine or a negative test within 72 hours, along with a picture ID to go along with the test. The JaM Cellars Ballroom negative test requirement is more stringent, requiring the test to be taken within 48 hours of the event date.
Tesler said Blue Note Napa is using the CLEAR health pass platform for the JaM Cellars Ballroom, which allows attendees to show their vaccination status — or recent negative test — quickly through a smartphone app. Attendees don’t have to use the platform, however, and may present vaccination cards, verification of recent negative COVID-19 tests or photos of either at the door.
Tesler said the CLEAR platform will allow the process of letting people in the door move more quickly.
“The beauty of CLEAR is you show us your phone and it’s got this green swipe we know at a glance that you’re good to go,” Tesler said. “You can also put in your negative COVID test it will show an orange swipe.”
The CLEAR platform was also being used at the Oxbow RiverStage concert series, which Tesler is the producer of. Producers of BottleRock, which runs from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, will also be checking guests for vaccination or recent negative COVID-19 tests. Last week, Stevie Nicks cancelled her scheduled performance at the festival out of concerns about the rising surge of COVID-19 cases.
“We’ve got a great schedule already booked,” Tesler said. “We’re going to do everything we can to keep everyone safe.”
