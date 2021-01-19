 Skip to main content
Napa's vaccination blitz awaits enough vaccine
Public Health

Napa's vaccination blitz awaits enough vaccine

In line for COVID-19 vaccine )

Residents of Vineyard Valley Mobile Home Park line up at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus on Jan. 12 to receive Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.

 Jesse Duarte, Star

Napa County officials say they are ready to vaccinate 10,000 people a week against COVID-19 as soon as vaccine starts coming to the county in that quantity — but when that might happen is unclear.

“The infrastructure and capacity are in place to do so,” county spokesperson Janet Upton said on Tuesday. “It will depend on whether or not we are allocated the 10,000 doses.”

Most of the doses given out this week will be first doses, she said. The county anticipates an influx of second doses to start being administered in just under three weeks.

As of Tuesday, more than 12,000 people had been vaccinated in Napa County, the county reported.

The county has begun vaccinating people 75 and older. It expects to begin vaccinating people ages 65 to 74 late this week or early next week, pending the availability of vaccines, Upton said.

People can go to the county’s website at https://bit.ly/2Y8emTH to fill out a vaccination interest form. Those who cannot use the website can call the county at 253-4540 for assistance.

The county also has a mobile clinic operation that will be used to target vulnerable populations, including the elderly. But the program again depends on the state allocating vaccines, Upton said.

California on Sunday temporarily suspended vaccinations using the Moderna vaccine with a specific production number because of above-normal side effects. Upton said Napa County was allocated 1,400 doses of this batch of vaccine and all were administered last week by Thursday morning, before the state notification.

“We have not received any reports of abnormal ill effects,” Upton said on Tuesday morning.

California State Epidemiologist Dr. Erica S. Pan in a Sunday press release said less than 10 people in the state had experienced allergic reactions that required medical attention. Pan called the pause on using Moderna lot 41L20A  "an extreme abundance of caution."

Some Napa County residents will be vaccinated through their health care providers. Kaiser Permanente on Tuesday sent out an email update to its users.

“Right now, vaccines are in extremely short supply for all vaccine distributors across the country, including Kaiser Permanente,” the update said.

As of Saturday, Kaiser Permanente had administered 170,000 vaccines in California. It cares for 1.5 million people age 65 and older and last week received a vaccine supply of just 20,000 first doses.

"Our ability to expand and speed vaccine distribution depends on vaccine supply made available to our state," the update said.

Kaiser Permanente is currently vaccinating health care workers and long-term care patients. It will contact people age 75 and older when enough vaccines become available and tell them how to make an appointment, the update said.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

