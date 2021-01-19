Napa's vaccination blitz awaits enough vaccine

Napa County officials say they are ready to vaccinate 10,000 people a week against COVID-19 as soon as vaccine starts coming to the county in that quantity — but when that might happen is unclear.

“The infrastructure and capacity are in place to do so,” county spokesperson Janet Upton said on Tuesday. “It will depend on whether or not we are allocated the 10,000 doses.”

Most of the doses given out this week will be first doses, she said. The county anticipates an influx of second doses to start being administered in just under three weeks.

As of Tuesday, more than 12,000 people had been vaccinated in Napa County, the county reported.

The county has begun vaccinating people 75 and older. It expects to begin vaccinating people ages 65 to 74 late this week or early next week, pending the availability of vaccines, Upton said.

People can go to the county’s website at https://bit.ly/2Y8emTH to fill out a vaccination interest form. Those who cannot use the website can call the county at 253-4540 for assistance.