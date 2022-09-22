Napa's Valley Lodge Apartments one step closer to opening as permanent supportive housing

The Wine Valley Lodge is set to fully transform into the Valley Lodge Apartments by March next year, bringing 54 units of permanent supportive housing to Napa's houseless residents.

The former motel property, located at 200 South Coombs Street in the city of Napa, was officially acquired by Burbank Housing on a 55-year lease last month, after some delays. Burbank was originally hoping to begin providing services to homeless residents starting in September 2022, according to past Register reporting, though negotiations over the property took longer than anticipated.

Most of the funding for the conversion comes from the state of California’s Project Homekey initiative, a multi-billion dollar effort to increase the quantity of supportive housing for homeless residents across the state. But in order to fully fund the project and demonstrate local support, the city of Napa and Napa County kicked in several million dollars as well.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

In total, the cost of the project has added up to roughly $24.4 million, with a cost per unit of $443,836, according to Burbank. Now, rehabilitation work is scheduled to start up and run through February 2023. That work effectively represents the last hurdle toward actually housing people. Once the Valley Lodge Apartments are up and running, Abode Services is set to provide services for residents of 40 of the units, and VOICES will serve homeless or at-risk youth in 14 units set aside specifically for that purpose.

Patrick Montgomery, communications and public relations manager for Burbank, said in an email the rehabilitation work includes adding new kitchenettes into each unit, which includes adding two electric burners, a sink and refrigerator. Additionally, a new fire sprinkler system will be installed in each unit, and the units will receive new flooring and painting.

Six of the units also need to be modified to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, with additional features added for those with visual or hearing impairments, Montgomery wrote. He also noted that residents won’t be occupying the Valley Lodge Apartment units until all the rehab work is completed and full occupancy is expected in March.

Napa officials, along with representatives from the multiple organizations involved in the project, celebrated the upcoming opening of the Valley Lodge Apartments at a Wednesday ceremony.

Larry Florin, chief executive officer for Burbank, said at the ceremony that he’d long envisioned using the Wine Valley Lodge to house homeless residents, and the Project Homekey funding, along with the support of the city and county, essentially made it possible.

“I don’t know how many of you know, but the city manager actually baked a cheesecake, I think it was, to be able to entice the owners to sell,” Florin said at the ceremony. “He was willing to go above and beyond to ensure that this happened.”

Ryan Gregory, chair of the Napa County Board of Supervisors, noted that housing for homeless residents isn’t talked about as much as workforce housing or low income housing, though it is “harder, much harder, to pull off.” City of Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley said the project would help fill a great need in the community and talked about how happy he was to see it moving forward.

“The beautiful, old school, neglected property is going to come back to life serving this community in ways that we haven’t seen before,” Sedgley said.

Molly Rattigan, the city's point-person on homelessness, noted at a Tuesday Napa City Council meeting that more units of permanent supportive housing will soon be coming. Heritage House and Valle Verde will be leased up for an additional 88 permanent supportive housing units no later than December 2023, along with other affordable housing units. And the third round of Project Homekey grant applications will be opening up soon, likely in February or March of 2023, Rattigan said.