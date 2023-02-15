Some Bay Area mass transit providers are teetering on what transportation officials call a “fiscal cliff,” but Napa County's Vine Transit appears to be farther away from the precipice.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Still, the Vine faces such challenges as a driver shortage and ridership that remains at only about half of levels from before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Region-wide, transit operators face a $2.5 billion to $3.3 billion shortfall through 2028, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Commission. Regional ridership is only 55% of pre-pandemic levels and $4.4 billion in federal pandemic funds is expiring.

“This represents a potential transit operating shortfall unlike anything the Bay Area has ever experienced,” William Bacon of MTC said at a recent agency meeting.

Service providers such as BART and Caltrain are expected to face the worst financial crunch. Their pre-pandemic revenue sources focused heavily on fares, parking revenues and tolls, an MTC report said.

Downtown San Francisco, a major BART destination, last fall had an office in-person occupancy rate of only 31%, according to a study cited by MTC. One gloomy scenario from the commission has a future BART able to provide only 22% of pre-pandemic service hours.

The Vine, in contrast, depends more on such revenue sources as sales taxes that are doing fairly well. It expects to have $13.7 million in revenues for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

“I would say we’re not at a financial cliff, but in terms of serving the right number of riders, we’re not great,” said Kate Miller, executive director of the Napa Valley Transportation Authority.

Ridership halfway through the fiscal year running from July 1 to June 30 is about 265,000. That’s on pace for about half the annual, pre-pandemic ridership.

“We need to get our riders back,” Miller said. “We used to serve over a million riders a year.”

One caveat is today's Vine service isn't identical to the pre-2020 version. For example, the city of Napa bus system has 19% fewer service hours.

Some of the Vine’s woes appear to stem from a labor challenge.

The Vine is usually down about 10 drivers at any given time, said Rebecca Schenck, public transit program manager of the NVTA. That's out of a total of about 70.

Miller cited such hiring challenges as high housing prices, limited resources to pay drivers and a long commute from other areas. As a result of the driver shortage, the Vine constantly must make small service changes.

“That inconsistency is frustrating to people, I’m sure,” Miller said. “We could actually put a lot more service on the street if we had labor."

The inconsistency shows in another way. The Vine’s goal is 90% on-time performance, with "on-time" defined as not being early and not being more than five minutes late. Recent on-time rates for various routes range from a best of 63% to a worst of 37%, a recent NVTA report said.

Like all Bay Area transit providers, the NVTA recently submitted a short-range transit plan to MTC. It looked at three scenarios that reflect varying degrees of potential economic pain.

The best-case scenario describes a robust recovery with funding equivalent to pre-pandemic levels, including an inflation adjustment. Then the Vine could do such things as lengthening operating hours.

For example, the demise of private bus service from Napa to the Oakland and San Francisco airports has left a void. A NVTA citizens committee last year suggested the Vine fill it.

Miller said the Vine has express buses going to BART, which links to the airports. Adding hours to the express bus service could help airport travelers. However, there is a barrier beyond finances.

“We don’t have drivers to do that right now,” Miller said.

The most pessimistic outcome is that federal pandemic relief funds are exhausted and revenues are 15% below pre-pandemic levels for the next five years. In that case, the Vine could convert fixed routes in the city of Napa to on-demand.

MTC predicts a middle path is more likely. This scenario envisions most mass transit funds recovering to pre-pandemic levels except for fare box revenues, which remain 20% to 50% below the norm.

The Vine’s plan under the middle path is to focus on the status quo while optimizing on-time performance. The focus would be on weekday service from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Miller said the NVTA board of directors will hold a retreat in May to look at reviving local mass transit.

Photos: Napa Valley Faces and Places, February 12, 2023