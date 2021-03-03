 Skip to main content
Napa's Vine Transit provides free rides to vaccine appointments

Minerva Thompson Vine Transit driver

Welcoming riders is Minerva Thompson, a driver who has been with Vine for 14 years.

 NVTA photo

The Napa Valley Transportation Authority is offering free transit rides to and from scheduled COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

To ride free, customers must show a COVID-19 vaccine appointment confirmation in print or on a mobile device at the time they board the bus.

People can ride free on any of Vine Transit's routes/services, including shuttles, paratransit and on-demand routes.

“The safety of our riders, staff and community continues to be NVTA’s number one priority during the COVID-19 pandemic” said NVTA Exceutive Director Kate Miller. “By removing transportation as a barrier, we’re protecting our community and supporting equitable COVID-19 vaccine distribution.”

Three Bay Area counties are now officially prioritizing their transit drivers as emergency workers: Contra Costa, Sonoma, and now San Francisco County for providing free rides to vaccination sites. NVTA is hopeful that Vine drivers will be added to the growing number of counties supporting public transit drivers as frontline workers.

Vine drivers have been working the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic by providing food and passenger transport to vulnerable populations countywide, the agency said in a news release. Vine drivers also provided emergency evacuation to Napa County during the 2020 wildfires.

