Napa's weekly COVID count hits another high

Napa County’s weekly COVID-19 new case count continues to soar to new highs.
The county reported 1,993 new cases for Jan. 21-27. That’s a 36% increase from the previous week and the eighth consecutive week of increase. Before this Omicron variant surge started, the county reported 72 cases for Nov. 26-Dec. 2.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…
Weekly reported new case counts during the Omicron surge are roughly six times the peak of the summer Delta surge and three times the peak of last winter’s surge.
However, these are only the Omicron surge cases being reported to the county by labs. Per state Department of Health guidelines, the county doesn't include the results from home test kits.
The county on Friday reported 26 local hospitalizations of people with COVID-19. That equals the high during last winter’s surge, though there are roughly triple the amount of weekly new cases.
On Tuesday, the county reported that 74.1% of county residents are fully vaccinated, 88% are partially vaccinated and 54% of eligible residents have received a booster.
People are also reading…
Dr. Karen Relucio, county public health officer, told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that the “toolbox” against COVID-19 includes masks, vaccines, staying home when sick, washing hands, better indoor ventilation, limiting times in crowds, physical distancing and testing.
“Each layer has imperfections and multiple layers improve success,” she said. “At this point, this is probably what’s going to be happening going forward as we ride more COVID variant waves.”
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A new California law requires residents and businesses to separate organic materials, like bananas peels, from regular trash and recycling.
A tapeworm invaded this Napan's brain in 2015. How's he doing today?
The City of Calistoga is preparing to make a new offer to the County of Napa to purchase the entire Napa County Fairgrounds property, includin…
Three Californians explain why they decided to leave the Golden State and move to Arkansas — and what they found there.
The Napa Valley Vintners recently rolled out their new Collective Napa Valley, inviting locals as well as global wine enthusiasts to join a ye…
Local electric car owners sound off on the state of Napa County's electric car charging station network.
Cyclists are using a newly widened sidewalk that fills a Napa Valley Vine Trail gap along Soscol Avenue.
In a valley with over 500 wineries and countless others across the country and globe, it is getting harder and harder for independent winemake…
Napa Valley has lured many young winemakers from across the globe. But in the case of Laura Díaz Muñoz the trip to Napa was meant only to be a…
Noel Bito wants to "bring back the old-school barber" with his Midtown Barbershop, opening soon at 1080 Main St., Suite C, in St. Helena.
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.