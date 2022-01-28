Napa's weekly COVID count hits another high

Napa County’s weekly COVID-19 new case count continues to soar to new highs.

The county reported 1,993 new cases for Jan. 21-27. That’s a 36% increase from the previous week and the eighth consecutive week of increase. Before this Omicron variant surge started, the county reported 72 cases for Nov. 26-Dec. 2.

Weekly reported new case counts during the Omicron surge are roughly six times the peak of the summer Delta surge and three times the peak of last winter’s surge.

However, these are only the Omicron surge cases being reported to the county by labs. Per state Department of Health guidelines, the county doesn't include the results from home test kits.

The county on Friday reported 26 local hospitalizations of people with COVID-19. That equals the high during last winter’s surge, though there are roughly triple the amount of weekly new cases.

On Tuesday, the county reported that 74.1% of county residents are fully vaccinated, 88% are partially vaccinated and 54% of eligible residents have received a booster.

Dr. Karen Relucio, county public health officer, told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that the “toolbox” against COVID-19 includes masks, vaccines, staying home when sick, washing hands, better indoor ventilation, limiting times in crowds, physical distancing and testing.

“Each layer has imperfections and multiple layers improve success,” she said. “At this point, this is probably what’s going to be happening going forward as we ride more COVID variant waves.”

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

