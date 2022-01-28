 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa's weekly COVID count hits another high

Napa County’s weekly COVID-19 new case count continues to soar to new highs.

The county reported 1,993 new cases for Jan. 21-27. That’s a 36% increase from the previous week and the eighth consecutive week of increase. Before this Omicron variant surge started, the county reported 72 cases for Nov. 26-Dec. 2.

Weekly reported new case counts during the Omicron surge are roughly six times the peak of the summer Delta surge and three times the peak of last winter’s surge.

However, these are only the Omicron surge cases being reported to the county by labs. Per state Department of Health guidelines, the county doesn't include the results from home test kits.

The county on Friday reported 26 local hospitalizations of people with COVID-19. That equals the high during last winter’s surge, though there are roughly triple the amount of weekly new cases.

On Tuesday, the county reported that 74.1% of county residents are fully vaccinated, 88% are partially vaccinated and 54% of eligible residents have received a booster.

Dr. Karen Relucio, county public health officer, told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that the “toolbox” against COVID-19 includes masks, vaccines, staying home when sick, washing hands, better indoor ventilation, limiting times in crowds, physical distancing and testing.

“Each layer has imperfections and multiple layers improve success,” she said. “At this point, this is probably what’s going to be happening going forward as we ride more COVID variant waves.”

The population of Davis rises by more than 35,000 at the start of each quarter at the University of California - Davis.  The local economy depends on the students. And COVID-19 closures could threaten that.  Enter Healthy Davis Together, a program that for the past year, has kept the residents and the UC Davis crowd in what many fondly call the Davis bubble. "It's part of our new reality, you know, grocery shopping, running errands and going to get tested," Davis resident Susan Perez said.The $80 million project includes testing for people with and without symptoms on a regular basis.  It's paid for by major donations, state and federal grants, and Cares Act funds all so people like Perez can come a few times a week to sites like this one, take a PCR saliva test and get their results in a day. "They isolate appropriately and don't spread the infection out to the broader community," Healthy Davis Together Chief operating officer Tod Stoltz said. "And the only way you're going to do that is with asymptomatic screening."We spoke with Healthy Davis Together's COO. He's isolating after testing positive while symptom free. Lindsey Theis: "I feel like people are going to watch this and wonder, 'How do you get all these tests?'"Tod Stoltz: "The PCR testing platform made us less vulnerable to supply chain disruptions. Because if one supply chain didn't work, we could switch to another one and use chemicals or vials from other suppliers."That credit goes to UC Davis scientists, who still help analyze test samples at their genome center.  With Omicron, the labs have more to handle.  "The symptomatic and asymptomatic lines are starting to look about the same size," Healthy Davis Together supervisor Derek Catron said.    The frequent testing could be a model for the rest of the country.  Their case positivity rates are a sign of how much COVID is in a community is relatively low.  It's around 7%. Compare that to the national positivity rate, which is 27%. Jane Adams took her twins Sam and Ellery to get tested.   "We got a notification that they were exposed Monday," she said. "So we're here today."They're hoping its just an exposure notice, some spit and a PCR. But just in case: "We'll test again on the weekend and then they test at school every Friday at school together with their class," Adams said.It's a strategy that seems to be working. And most of all, for some, it's safety and peace of mind.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

