Napa's Westwood Hills Park gets official trail map

An official trail map for the city of Napa’s 106-acre Westwood Hills Park has been created and installed near the park’s main entrance on Browns Valley Road.

The map, which is also available online, depicts and officially names the park’s 16 trails that span several miles of hilly, wooded terrain, with some routes rising several hundred feet above the city. That makes it easier for hikers of all experience levels to navigate the park, including the more difficult trails that splinter off from the main Summit Trail, according to Jeff Gittings, the city’s parks and urban forestry manager.

Gittings said the map was created by gathering Geographic Information System data of the trails, which will bring internal benefits to the city’s future ability to manage the park and potential community benefits as well.

“This information can be transferred into our asset management system so we can more accurately have a spatial view of where our amenities are and what is in those trails,” Gittings said. “This would also help to plan invasive weeds work, it would help to plan any forestry work or trail maintenance, it would be a really a guideline for any maintenance plan we would have in the future for this park and really other open space parks similar to it.”

A joint effort to create the map has been ongoing since 2019, according to Katrina Gregory, the city recreation manager. That effort has included the city, the Napa Parks and Recreation Foundation nonprofit and The Friends of Westwood Hills Park, a community group focused specifically on improving the park.

After receiving feedback about the need for navigational tools from local hikers, particularly inexperienced ones, the city worked with the other two groups to identify the map as a priority project, according to Gittings. The foundation raised funds to gather enough money to create the map — Gittings estimated it cost less than $5,000 — and the Friends of Westwood Hills Park worked to seek out community feedback on how to name the trails, through various committee meetings and community surveys.

“Really the project was about putting all those pieces together and creating a visual map,” Gittings said.

Several trails had previously been named by the public and the city’s parks and recreation department back in the 1980s, Gregory said. A 2019 Register article noted that six or seven trails were marked with small signs and trail markers in the 1990s, but they’d been damaged or vandalized in the years since.

Phase two of the project will bring back those markers. The foundation is currently raising funds for two additional Westwood Hills projects, Gregory said, including the trail markers within the park so people know where they are while hiking and two interpretive signs — one at the summit and another at the “Chicken Foot” area where several trails converge near the park's center.

The foundation and community group began that fundraising effort July 17 with a benefit event at the park that included several guided hikes, a pollinator tour and the new map.

The trail map can currently be seen at the Westwood Hills kiosk at main entrance of the park. A full-size, 36-by-24-inch version of the map will be installed at a new kiosk there in the near future, Gittings said.