Napa's wine industry weighs in on fire protection

Major wine industry groups are calling on Napa County to explore running its own fire department for rural areas, rather than contracting with Cal Fire to do the job.
The groups also endorsed the county’s recent decision to explore creating a quarter-cent sales tax ballot measure for wildfire prevention. They advised the county to strengthen local firefighting capabilities.
“It is apparent that this multi-layered issue requires a multi-pronged solution,” the groups said in a July 9 letter.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 3 months!
Signing the letter were representatives from Napa County Farm Bureau, Napa Valley Vintners, Napa Valley Grapegrowers, Coalition Napa Valley, Winegrowers of Napa County, and Visit Napa Valley.
The letter comes in the wake of the 2017 Tubbs, Atlas, and Nuns fires and 2020 Hennessey and Glass fires. It said wildfire prevention and mitigation are a top priority and described such issues as the loss of wildfire insurance and preparing for the next threat.
Napa County has partnered with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) for local rural fire services in various ways since at least the 1940s. The Board of Supervisors last renewed the contract in 2020 through June 2023 for a maximum cost this fiscal year of $15.5 million.
Cal Fire provides administrative support and coordination with five full-time paid stations and nine volunteer fire companies. All of this operates under a county fire plan approved by the county Board of Supervisors, according to the county website.
County Fire Chief Geoff Belyea is a Cal Fire employee. The county fire department provides fire protection for 748 square miles.
Wine industry groups in their letter noted that Sonoma County recently secured a $37 million federal grant for wildfire prevention.
“It was a little disheartening that Napa County chose not to even apply for such funding,” Michelle Benvenuto, executive director of Winegrowers of Napa County, told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
Having a county-run fire department with a fire chief reporting exclusively to the county Board of Supervisors is a way to have better local control, they argue. Local control appears to have helped Sonoma County secure that grant, the letter said.
“Maybe what we’re doing is the best,” Rex Stults of Napa Valley Vintners told supervisors on Tuesday. “Maybe it’s not. But it’s worth looking into.”
Board of Supervisors Chairperson Alfredo Pedroza said during a break in the meeting that there is time to explore the county-run option, given the Cal Fire contract runs for another two years.
“That’s a conversation we need to have,” Pedroza said. “This is not targeted at Cal Fire. This is about making sure we have the right partner, whether that’s Cal Fire or whether that’s our own fire department."
Napa County is not unique in working with the state. Cal Fire provides full-service fire protection to many California residents, with 145 cooperative agreements of various types in 33 counties, 30 cities, 32 fire districts and 25 other special districts and service areas, according to the agency.
Some counties use other models to provide fire coverage. For example, rural Solano County is covered by the Vacaville Fire Protection District, Dixon Fire Protection District, Cordelia Fire Protection District, Suisun Fire Protection District and Montezuma Fire Protection District.
The Napa County Board of Supervisors on June 8 decided to explore a possible sales tax to raise $10 million annually for fire prevention. That could lead to a measure on the June 2022 ballot.
Molly Moran Williams of Napa Valley Grapegrowers told supervisors on Tuesday that there are shovel-ready fire prevention projects that need funding.
Ryan Klobas, CEO of Napa County Farm Bureau, said the group has members who are volunteer firefighters who thoroughly understand the issues facing the county. It would be prudent to involve these individuals in the discussion.
Also Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors heard its monthly wildfire update from Belyea.
Belyea said the water-dropping Chinook helicopter based by Cal Fire at Napa County Airport since early June has yet to be used locally. It was dispatched to a fire last week, but didn’t drop water.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
City officials say Chick-fil-A has been dropped as a tenant in a proposed Napa shopping center; opponents cheer abrupt move.
Homeowners at Calistoga Ranch resort have filed a lawsuit against Auberge Resorts for failing to provide adequate coverage for losses sustaine…
Napa's point person on homeless services encourages fresh thinking on regulating encampments, and smoothing the path back to housing.
Napa Police and planning officials say city code regulates signs on private property for size and safety, but not for content due to free-spee…
When life handed him an endless stream of setbacks and obstacles, Michael Byrnes decided to take matters in his own hands, completing his drea…
Nine months ago Crystal Ellis of Napa was homeless and pregnant, living in a tent by the Napa River. Now, everything has changed.
Napa County’s efforts to buy Skyline Wilderness Park land from California to ensure the park’s future are off to a slow start, with the price …
Napa firefighter finds new use for old fire hoses. He's turning them into art, and with a patriotic theme.
What killed Cookie and Penny, the Great Danes? A Napa family wants to find out.
40 years ago, Napan Bob Swan painted fantastical murals hidden inside Napa State Hospital. Get a rare look inside.
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.