Napa's wine industry weighs in on fire protection

“That’s a conversation we need to have,” Pedroza said. “This is not targeted at Cal Fire. This is about making sure we have the right partner, whether that’s Cal Fire or whether that’s our own fire department."

Napa County is not unique in working with the state. Cal Fire provides full-service fire protection to many California residents, with 145 cooperative agreements of various types in 33 counties, 30 cities, 32 fire districts and 25 other special districts and service areas, according to the agency.

Some counties use other models to provide fire coverage. For example, rural Solano County is covered by the Vacaville Fire Protection District, Dixon Fire Protection District, Cordelia Fire Protection District, Suisun Fire Protection District and Montezuma Fire Protection District.

The Napa County Board of Supervisors on June 8 decided to explore a possible sales tax to raise $10 million annually for fire prevention. That could lead to a measure on the June 2022 ballot.

Molly Moran Williams of Napa Valley Grapegrowers told supervisors on Tuesday that there are shovel-ready fire prevention projects that need funding.