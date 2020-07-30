You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa's winter homeless shelter temporarily closes following resident coronavirus case
alert

Napa's winter homeless shelter temporarily closes following resident coronavirus case

{{featured_button_text}}
Winter Shelter opens for the season 2016

Beds at Napa's winter shelter in 2016. The shelter remains closed after a confirmed case of coronavirus among residents but is set to reopen Tuesday, according to county officials.

 Maria Sestito

Napa’s winter homeless shelter remains closed following the confirmation of a coronavirus diagnosis for one of its residents, Napa County officials said Thursday.

The confirmed case was first disclosed by Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio at the county Board of Supervisors meeting on July 22. The county has had a number of outbreaks among the residents of congregate facilities, including farmworker housing centers and nursing homes, Relucio said in an interview last week.

The winter shelter is set to reopen Tuesday, according to Deputy County Executive Officer Molly Rattigan, who said all clients were transported to motel rooms so they could quarantine for 14 days. She did not specify the number of residents who had been moved or if additional coronavirus cases had been confirmed among residents.

The South Napa Shelter’s daytime services remain open, Rattigan added, though the shelter is currently not accepting new overnight guests in the wake of the outbreak at the winter shelter.

You can reach Sarah Klearman at (707) 256-2213 or sklearman@napanews.com.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Wine Industry Reporter

Wine industry reporter at the Napa Valley Register.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News