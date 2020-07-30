Napa's winter homeless shelter temporarily closes following resident coronavirus case

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Napa’s winter homeless shelter remains closed following the confirmation of a coronavirus diagnosis for one of its residents, Napa County officials said Thursday.

The confirmed case was first disclosed by Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio at the county Board of Supervisors meeting on July 22. The county has had a number of outbreaks among the residents of congregate facilities, including farmworker housing centers and nursing homes, Relucio said in an interview last week.

The winter shelter is set to reopen Tuesday, according to Deputy County Executive Officer Molly Rattigan, who said all clients were transported to motel rooms so they could quarantine for 14 days. She did not specify the number of residents who had been moved or if additional coronavirus cases had been confirmed among residents.

The South Napa Shelter’s daytime services remain open, Rattigan added, though the shelter is currently not accepting new overnight guests in the wake of the outbreak at the winter shelter.

You can reach Sarah Klearman at (707) 256-2213 or sklearman@napanews.com.

