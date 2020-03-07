NapaSan finally launching big Browns Valley sewer project

Napa Sanitation District is about to launch a $20.5 million, 3-mile-long sewer project certain to draw attention, given workers at some point will dig into such major streets as First Street/Browns Valley Road.
The district is to finally start the Browns Valley Trunk Project it had previously targeted for 2017 and then 2019. The district Board of Directors approved the construction contract on Wednesday.
Drivers will see some rerouting and lane reductions along an ever-moving construction zone through fall 2021. Roads to be affected include stretches of Browns Valley Road, First Street, Freeway Drive, and Old Sonoma Road, east of Highway 29.
All of this will mean some driving inconvenience as workers cut trenches to bury new pipe. But district officials said this is a necessary project.
“Very much so,” said District Board Chair and Napa Mayor Jill Techel.
One heavily traveled stretch that will see trench work is Browns Valley Road/First Street from Thompson Avenue east to Freeway Drive. District General Manager Tim Healy said the street is wide enough to keep two directions of traffic flowing.
The project will create a new route for sewage traveling from the Browns Valley/Westwood area to the West Napa Pump Station on South Coombs Street near Imola Avenue. Flows presently use lines that also serve downtown for part of the journey.
NapaSan officials say the existing lines can become swamped during big storms, leading to sewage bubbling out of manholes. The Browns Valley Trunk Project will add sewer system capacity.
Healy said construction will begin this spring at South Coombs Street near Imola Avenue and work westward. It might also begin along another part of the route, at Freeway Drive and work westward.
Techel said the year’s delay in the project means it shouldn’t overlap with the roundabouts project. The city and Caltrans are wrapping up a three-roundabouts project at First Street and Highway 29.
However, PG&E has announced that this spring and summer it will work on gas lines in the city of Napa, including on Freeway Drive. Utility officials said the gas line work will be “highly impactful” due to traffic disruptions and lane closures.
Before starting construction, NapaSan will try to get the word out about the Browns Valley Trunk Project and answer people’s questions. Included in this effort are two community meetings.
The first will be April 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St. The second will be April 16 at 6:30 p.m. at Napa Valley Language Academy, 2700 Kilburn Ave.
Previous attempts to start the project stalled over securing a low-interest loan from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund. This time around, the district has the approvals in place to use the fund.
The delays apparently didn’t hurt the district financially. In 2019, the district awarded and later canceled a contract with JMB Construction for $23.3 million. The contract awarded Wednesday to JMB Construction is for $20.5 million.
District officials credited the $2.8 million in savings to design changes and a better bidding climate.
The entire Browns Valley Trunk Project is costing $25.6 million, including design, engineering services and other costs in addition to construction, a district report said.
Also on Wednesday, the district approved a $7.7 million contract with Anderson Pacific to replace the West Napa Pump Station. The station pumps sewage from the southwest city of Napa under the Napa River into a 66-inch-diameter pipe for a journey to the wastewater treatment plant near the airport industrial area.
The West Napa Pump Station is a small building with a Spanish-tile roof on South Coombs Street near Imola Avenue. It was built in 1949 and expanded in 1979.
The station needs more capacity to more reliably handle pumping during storms, a district report said. It handles 1.8 million gallons a day during dry weather and up to 16 million gallons a day during wet weather, when groundwater seeps into sewer lines.
Total cost for the project, including design and engineering, is $10.4 million. Solar energy and more efficient equipment will reduce energy use by 20 percent, making this project eligible for up to $4 million in loan forgiveness under the Clean Water State Revolving Fund, a district report said.
With the loan forgiveness, the total for both the Brown Valley Trunk Project and West Napa Pump Station is $32.1 million.
The new loan will be in addition to previous debt the district has used for other projects. NapaSan as of July 1, 2019 had outstanding principal on debts totaling $43.6 million. It makes $4.6 million annually in debt payments, according to the district’s budget.
The district’s preferred policy is to pay-as-you-go for capital projects, with debt used only for improvements that cannot be readily financed from current revenues, the 2019-20 district budget said.
