NapaSan finally launching big Browns Valley sewer project

The project will create a new route for sewage traveling from the Browns Valley/Westwood area to the West Napa Pump Station on South Coombs Street near Imola Avenue. Flows presently use lines that also serve downtown for part of the journey.

NapaSan officials say the existing lines can become swamped during big storms, leading to sewage bubbling out of manholes. The Browns Valley Trunk Project will add sewer system capacity.

Healy said construction will begin this spring at South Coombs Street near Imola Avenue and work westward. It might also begin along another part of the route, at Freeway Drive and work westward.

Techel said the year’s delay in the project means it shouldn’t overlap with the roundabouts project. The city and Caltrans are wrapping up a three-roundabouts project at First Street and Highway 29.

However, PG&E has announced that this spring and summer it will work on gas lines in the city of Napa, including on Freeway Drive. Utility officials said the gas line work will be “highly impactful” due to traffic disruptions and lane closures.

Before starting construction, NapaSan will try to get the word out about the Browns Valley Trunk Project and answer people’s questions. Included in this effort are two community meetings.