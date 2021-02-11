NapaSan plans 2 public sessions on proposed rate modifications

Napa Sanitation District will hold two public information sessions to explain a five-year rate modification plans.

The rates for single-family homes are not changing, but other dwelling types will see an increase in sewer rates. Both sessions will include an overview presentation on the rate structure changes and Prop. 218 process, followed by time for Q&A.

A session for general customers will be Thursday, Feb. 25 from 6 to 7 p.m. via Zoom. To join by telephone: 1-669-900-6833, webinar ID: 834 8441 5633.

A session for commercial customers will be held Wednesday, March 10, from 9-10:30 a.m. Join Zoom by calling 1-669-900-6833, webinar ID 858 5782 9755.

Spanish translation will be available for each session.

In addition, NapaSan is offering customers an opportunity for one-on-one appointments to review your charges and answer questions about specific rate impacts. If you are interested, call 707-258-6000 to set up an appointment.