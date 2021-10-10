NapaSan remains in wait-and-see mode for winery wastewater

A new twist is changing state Water Resources Control Board regulations that will affect the many wineries that treat their wastewater onsite and use it for irrigation. District officials wondered if added costs from new rules might spur more wineries to resort to trucking.

“Trucked wastewater has been this policy issue bouncing around since I was elected, never really front and center, but it may be the new (state regulations) is the thing that kicks that policy into the spotlight,” Gregory said.

There are signs new state regulations could make a difference. District officials said they have had calls from some upvalley wineries asking about hauling costs to NapaSan.

County officials also see the possibility of a trucking uptick.

"These changes may require more wineries to utilize hold-and-haul in the future," Morrison said.

NapaSan Board Director and Saintsbury winery co-founder David Graves doesn’t want to see Napa Valley groundwater end up as winery wastewater that’s shipped to East Bay MUD. Rather, Graves said he’d like to see it treated and reused in the local watershed.

A winery wastewater solution can’t impact NapaSan ratepayers, Board Director Peter Mott said.