NapaSan to repair an essential sewage-carrying pipe

NapaSan recently released a draft environmental study for the project required under the California Environmental Quality Act. The study gives details of the planned project.

Workers won’t have to dig up the old pipe and bury a new one. Rather, they could use a method called cured-in-place pipe. They would pull a synthetic fabric liner through the existing pipe to form a pipe within a pipe.

Sewage can’t flow in the pipe while this work is being done. The plan calls for setting up a system of temporary, above-ground, parallel pipes and pumps for a bypass system.

How complicated the bypass might be remains to be seen. A report said the district could set up a single, long bypass to serve the entire project or a shorter bypass that is moved as different sections of pipe are worked on. Workers would monitor the bypass 24 hours a day for leaks.

There is another option – insert a spiral-wound lining that snaps into place within the pipe. That can be done while the pipe is operating, as long as flow remains below 20 percent capacity, the draft environmental report said. No bypass system would be needed.

NapaSan will choose an option later based on such considerations as cost. A January report listed the cured-in-place pipe with a bypass system as the preferred option.