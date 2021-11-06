 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

NapaSan wins Utility of the Future Today honors

Recycled water

Napa Sanitation District has won Utility of the Future Today honors.

 Barry Eberling

Napa Sanitation District has received a “Utility of the Future Today” award for its efforts in energy generation and recovery.

NapaSan was one of 39 agencies recognized in 2021 with this designation. It was one of only five agencies this year recognized in the energy-generation-and-recovery category and only one of two in California, a NapaSan press release said.

The award comes from the National Association of Clean Water Agencies, the Water Environment Federation, the Water Environment & Reuse Foundation and WateReuse, with input from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. NapaSan staff accepted the award at the Water Environment Federation’s annual conference in October.

NapaSan was also awarded this distinction in 2018 for its recycled water program, the press release said.

NapaSan provides wastewater collection and treatment services to the residents and businesses in the city of Napa, Silverado Country Club, the airport industrial area and several adjacent unincorporated areas. It provides recycled water service to several areas in southern Napa County

The agency has a sewer service area of 21 square miles and a recycled water service area of 26 square miles.

People are also reading…

Recycled water is becoming a hot commodity amid the drought. Here's where it all starts.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why are nurses quitting their jobs?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News