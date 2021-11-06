NapaSan wins Utility of the Future Today honors

Napa Sanitation District has received a “Utility of the Future Today” award for its efforts in energy generation and recovery.
NapaSan was one of 39 agencies recognized in 2021 with this designation. It was one of only five agencies this year recognized in the energy-generation-and-recovery category and only one of two in California, a NapaSan press release said.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!
The award comes from the National Association of Clean Water Agencies, the Water Environment Federation, the Water Environment & Reuse Foundation and WateReuse, with input from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. NapaSan staff accepted the award at the Water Environment Federation’s annual conference in October.
NapaSan was also awarded this distinction in 2018 for its recycled water program, the press release said.
NapaSan provides wastewater collection and treatment services to the residents and businesses in the city of Napa, Silverado Country Club, the airport industrial area and several adjacent unincorporated areas. It provides recycled water service to several areas in southern Napa County
The agency has a sewer service area of 21 square miles and a recycled water service area of 26 square miles.
People are also reading…
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Napa's Stone Brewing abruptly closed on Thursday, letting go 40 staffers, after just over three years in Napa.
The county honored 11 people who have survived crime and officers who advocate for victims.
Napa County's soon-to-be released drought contingency plan looks at dealing with droughts-to-come.
For 35 years, Tom Flesher has been at the keyboards at First Presbyterian in Napa. That's about to change.
The story of the Napa Valley’s award-winning Charros de Honrama had humble beginnings.
The luxury homes attached to the resort will likely attract Bay Area second-home owners.
Make no bones about it, Napans Frank and Jennifer Rodriguez love celebrating Halloween.
Napa Council approves grant application to transition Wine Valley Lodge into permanent supportive housing
Burbank Housing is looking to transition Napa’s Wine Valley Lodge into 54 units of permanent supportive housing for homeless residents.
Vintage High School twin brothers are collecting backpacks for Afghan refugees in need.
Twenty months after he caused the drunk driving crash that left one family mourning the loss of a son, brother, and friend, Gary Lee Lindstrom…
Photos: Go inside Napa Valley's most expensive home for sale, a $25m mansion
Napa Valley's most expensive luxury home
Napa Valley's most expensive luxury home
Napa Valley's most expensive luxury home
Napa Valley's most expensive luxury home
Napa Valley's most expensive luxury home
Napa Valley's most expensive luxury home
Napa Valley's most expensive luxury home
Napa Valley's most expensive luxury home
Napa Valley's most expensive luxury home
Napa Valley's most expensive luxury home
Napa Valley's most expensive luxury home
Napa Valley's most expensive luxury home
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.