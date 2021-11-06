NapaSan wins Utility of the Future Today honors

Napa Sanitation District has received a “Utility of the Future Today” award for its efforts in energy generation and recovery.

NapaSan was one of 39 agencies recognized in 2021 with this designation. It was one of only five agencies this year recognized in the energy-generation-and-recovery category and only one of two in California, a NapaSan press release said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!

The award comes from the National Association of Clean Water Agencies, the Water Environment Federation, the Water Environment & Reuse Foundation and WateReuse, with input from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. NapaSan staff accepted the award at the Water Environment Federation’s annual conference in October.

NapaSan was also awarded this distinction in 2018 for its recycled water program, the press release said.

NapaSan provides wastewater collection and treatment services to the residents and businesses in the city of Napa, Silverado Country Club, the airport industrial area and several adjacent unincorporated areas. It provides recycled water service to several areas in southern Napa County

The agency has a sewer service area of 21 square miles and a recycled water service area of 26 square miles.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.