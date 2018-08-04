Napa's National Night Out will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of the South Napa Target, according to Napa Police and the Napa County Sheriff's Office.
The annual community-building event is free and open to the public. Free food including ice cream and hot dogs will be available in addition to family games and activities. Popular activities often include a bike rodeo and Child ID kit registration.
The purpose of National Night Out is to build relationships between law enforcement agencies and community members.
The St. Helena Police Department will also be hosting their National Night Out event Tuesday from 7 to 10 p.m. at Lyman Park. Calistoga Police Department's will be from 4 to 7 p.m. at Logvy Park.