National Night Out, the annual collection of community gatherings hosted by law enforcement agencies, returns to Napa County and the rest of the country on Tuesday.

The 40th annual campaign arrives in the first Tuesday of August in 17,000 communities across the U.S. and Canada. Through activities like festivals, parades and block parties, agencies taking part in National Night Out seek to promote safer communities and build ties between law enforcement and the people, according to organizers.

“It’s a night out where the community comes out and are able to meet all of the resources we have in the county,” Napa County sheriff’s Deputy Reina Maravilla said of National Night Out, which will include gatherings hosted by the Napa, American Canyon, St. Helena and Calistoga police departments.

“National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community,” the National Association of Town Watch, which created the first such events in 1984, said in a statement.

Here are details about local events planned on Tuesday for National Night Out:

Napa

4 to 7 p.m. at Walmart, 681 Lincoln Ave.

The event will include members of Napa Police, Napa Fire, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, American Medical Response, Napa County Library, Napa County In-Home Supportive Services, and the Napa Recovery Center.

There will be formal presentations of various specialties, and exhibits for people to ask questions and learn more about their community. Children can take part in various arts and crafts, as well as a scavenger hunt with prizes. Youth also can get hands-on experience with some of the tools and gadgets used by law enforcement officers.

American Canyon

6 to 8 p.m.; block parties in various neighborhoods

Uniquely among Napa Valley towns, American Canyon celebrates National Night Out with a series of neighborhood block parties. According to Lt. Nicol Dudley of American Canyon Police, the city will host 13 such gatherings; the locations of seven parties had been released as of Friday morning:

Las Casitas Mobile Home Park (3000 Broadway St. (Highway 29)), Oriole Court

100 block of Horizon Way

200 block of Hummingbird Way

60 block of Melvin Road

20 block of Bluebell Street

200 block of Los Altos Place

Olympia Mobilodge of Napa (244 American Canyon Road), Mosaic Court

Members of the city police and fire departments, the city police mascot Lobo, City Council members and city staff will patrol neighborhoods and stop by to meet residents.

St. Helena

5 to 8 p.m. at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus, 1088 College Ave.

St. Helena’s gathering will include members of the city police and fire departments, city government, UpValley Family Centers, AMR, and various vendors and county agencies.

The event will include music, lawn games, and children’s activities such as arts and crafts. Younger visitors also will have the chance to see a police patrol car and other equipment used by officers.

Vendors and city parks staff will provide food and beverages.

Calistoga

Open house from 3 to 5 p.m. at Calistoga Police, 1235 Washington St.; National Night Out gathering from 5 to 8 p.m. at Pioneer Park, Cedar and Spring streets

Calistoga’s open house will take place at the city police station, where visitors see patrol vehicles and gadgets used on the job. During National Night Out, groups with exhibits will include the city police and fire departments as well as UpValley Family Centers.

Children’s activities will include a bounce house, lawn games, music, and arts and crafts. Free food and beverages will be provided.

