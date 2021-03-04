National Weather Service forecasts hazardous surf conditions through Friday

The National Weather Service issued a coastal hazard message early Thursday morning, with a forecast for a northwest swell arriving and lasting through Friday that will bring an increasing risk of sneaker waves, rip currents and long-shore currents, with hard breaking surf on steep beaches.

There is the potential that these conditions will transition into high surf on Friday. The hazard is for west and northwest facing beaches where caution is advised, including to never turn one's back to the ocean.