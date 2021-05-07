 Skip to main content
National Weather Service issues Red Flag Warning for Napa-area hills
alert

  • Updated
Citing heightened fire weather concerns, the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for the North and East Bay hills this weekend.

The Weather Service said dry north winds were expected to develop Friday night and last until Monday morning, creating conditions for rapid wildfire growth.

Winds of 15 to 20 mph are expected in the valleys, with gusts of 40 to 50 mph possible above 2,000 feet, the Weather Service said. possible. 

These winds are expected to further dry out vegetation both Saturday and Sunday when temperatures in the Napa Valley are forecast to be in the high 80s and above.

Vegetation is drying out early this year. The wildlands are not usually this dry until July, the Weather Service said.

Still, the risk is in the moderate category and not like a fall offshore wind event, the Weather Service said.

