National Weather Service plans to issue Red Flag Warning for Napa-area hills

Citing heightened fire weather concerns, the National Weather Service said Friday morning that it planned to issue a Red Flag Warning for the North and East Bay hills this weekend.
The Weather Service said strong north winds were expected to develop Friday night and last until Monday morning.
Wind gusts of 50 mph were expected for elevations above 2,500 feet, with moderate northeast winds in the hills above 1,000 feet, the agency said.
These moderate winds were not expected to mix down into the North Bay valleys, the Weather Service said.
These winds are expected to further dry out vegetation both Saturday and Sunday when temperatures in the Napa Valley are expected to be in the high 80s and above.
