 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
National Weather Service reissues flash flood watch for Napa County through Thursday
alert

National Weather Service reissues flash flood watch for Napa County through Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}

The National Weather Service reinstated a flash flood watch for Wednesday night and Thursday, saying the North Bay including Napa may be hit with periods of moderate to heavy rainfall.

In response, Napa County issued a Nixle warning late Wednesday afternoon, urging people living in areas that burned in last year's Hennessey and Glass fires should be alert to heavy rainfall.

The NWS Watch cautions that rapid ponding of water in urban areas and areas with poor drainage may occur. Those living or driving through areas of steep terrain are cautioned that mudslides or washouts are a possibility, reports Janet Upton, Napa County spokesperson.

A Flash Flood Watch is issued when conditions are favorable for flooding. It does not mean flooding will occur, but it is possible.

In contrast, a Flash Flood Warning is issued when flash flooding is imminent or occurring. When NWS upgrades a Flash Flood Watch to a Flash Flood Warning, based on observed precipitation, they send a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) message to cell phones in the impacted areas through mobile carriers. WEA alerts are distinct from regular text messages in that they feature a special tone and vibration, both repeated twice. The WEA message will typically show the type and time of the alert, the agency issuing the alert, and any action the agency advises the public to take in response.

NWS has advised that rainfall thresholds may trigger the issuance Flash Flood Warnings overnight and residents in impacted areas may receive WEA alerts.

A similar Nixle alert went out Tuesday night that included an evacuation warning. The predicted storm swept through the area, but dropped far less rain than had been predicted.

For a complete list of Napa County sandbag locations, visit Napa County’s flood preparedness page.

To see Napa County road closures in effect, visit the Road Closures & Traffic Map.

And to see Napa County’s real-time rainfall and river-stream data network, visit the OneRain website.  

To learn more about the potential hazards in a post-fire landscape visit the County’s post-fire watershed recovery website.

WATCH NOW: How weather impacts mental health

PHOTOS: Photos: Snow in Napa Valley, 2019

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News