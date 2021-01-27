National Weather Service reissues flash flood watch for Napa County through Thursday

The National Weather Service reinstated a flash flood watch for Wednesday night and Thursday, saying the North Bay including Napa may be hit with periods of moderate to heavy rainfall.

In response, Napa County issued a Nixle warning late Wednesday afternoon, urging people living in areas that burned in last year's Hennessey and Glass fires should be alert to heavy rainfall.

The NWS Watch cautions that rapid ponding of water in urban areas and areas with poor drainage may occur. Those living or driving through areas of steep terrain are cautioned that mudslides or washouts are a possibility, reports Janet Upton, Napa County spokesperson.

A Flash Flood Watch is issued when conditions are favorable for flooding. It does not mean flooding will occur, but it is possible.