National Weather Service reissues flash flood watch for Napa County through Thursday

The National Weather Service reinstated a flash flood watch for Wednesday night and Thursday, saying the North Bay including Napa may be hit with periods of moderate to heavy rainfall.
In response, Napa County issued a Nixle warning late Wednesday afternoon, urging people living in areas that burned in last year's Hennessey and Glass fires should be alert to heavy rainfall.
The NWS Watch cautions that rapid ponding of water in urban areas and areas with poor drainage may occur. Those living or driving through areas of steep terrain are cautioned that mudslides or washouts are a possibility, reports Janet Upton, Napa County spokesperson.
A Flash Flood Watch is issued when conditions are favorable for flooding. It does not mean flooding will occur, but it is possible.
In contrast, a Flash Flood Warning is issued when flash flooding is imminent or occurring. When NWS upgrades a Flash Flood Watch to a Flash Flood Warning, based on observed precipitation, they send a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) message to cell phones in the impacted areas through mobile carriers. WEA alerts are distinct from regular text messages in that they feature a special tone and vibration, both repeated twice. The WEA message will typically show the type and time of the alert, the agency issuing the alert, and any action the agency advises the public to take in response.
NWS has advised that rainfall thresholds may trigger the issuance Flash Flood Warnings overnight and residents in impacted areas may receive WEA alerts.
A similar Nixle alert went out Tuesday night that included an evacuation warning. The predicted storm swept through the area, but dropped far less rain than had been predicted.
For a complete list of Napa County sandbag locations, visit Napa County’s flood preparedness page.
To see Napa County road closures in effect, visit the Road Closures & Traffic Map.
And to see Napa County’s real-time rainfall and river-stream data network, visit the OneRain website.
To learn more about the potential hazards in a post-fire landscape visit the County’s post-fire watershed recovery website.
WATCH NOW: How weather impacts mental health
PHOTOS: Photos: Snow in Napa Valley, 2019
From Our Readers: Snow in Napa Valley
From Our Readers: Snow in Napa Valley
From Our Readers: Snow in Napa Valley
From Our Readers: Snow in Napa Valley
From Our Readers: Snow in Napa Valley
From Our Readers: Snow in Napa Valley
From Our Readers: Snow in Napa Valley
From Our Readers: Snow in Napa Valley
From Our Readers: Snow in Napa Valley
From Our Readers: Snow in Napa Valley
From Our Readers: Snow in Napa Valley
From Our Readers: Snow in Napa Valley
From Our Readers: Snow in Napa Valley
From Our Readers: Snow in Napa Valley
From Our Readers: Snow in Napa Valley
From Our Readers: Snow in Napa Valley
From Our Readers: Snow in Napa Valley
From Our Readers: Snow in Napa Valley
From Our Readers: Snow in Napa Valley
From Our Readers: Snow in Napa Valley
From Our Readers: Snow in Napa Valley
From Our Readers: Snow in Napa Valley
Snow Mount Veeder trees
Snow on the mountain
Snow on the mountain
Napa Valley Snow
Snow on Mount St. Helena
Dusting of snow atop Mount St. Helena
Snow on the mountain
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Her scissors have been stilled, but Kathleen Ortiz fights on.
Need affordable housing? A proposed Napa development, Monarch Landing, is coming your way.
The Napa couple convicted of killing 3-year-old Kayleigh Slusher in 2014 will be resentenced after a state appeals court overturned one portio…
Napa Valley is famous for its brick and mortar restaurant scene. But ghost kitchens centered on to-go service could change that.
Napa’s former Sushi Mambo restaurant was wrongfully forced to close in 2014 and its lease wrongfully terminated by landlord Beckstoffer Vineya…
Ian Rogers, the longtime Napa auto repair shop owner arrested last week, will face 28 felony counts of possessing bombs and illegal firearms a…
Vaccine distribution is ongoing in Napa County and has been made complicated by the wavering availability of the vaccine itself.
A coalition of more than 50 Napa Valley businesses — some of them anonymous — have sued Gov. Gavin Newsom over the right to resume hosting out…
A 3-acre Yountville parcel, best known as the home to the French Laundry culinary garden, has sold for $9 million.
Steve Hendrickson was a four-year varsity football standout for Napa High who also played for Cal and reached Super Bowls with the San Francis…